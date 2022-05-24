Konica Minolta Healthcare Supports Point-of-Care MSK Ultrasound Education at Physiatry ‘22

WAYNE, N.J., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas Inc. continues its strong support for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R) with initiatives at the Association of Academic Physiatrists Annual Meeting, Physiatry ’22. At the annual meeting, the company is supporting point-of-care (POC) musculoskeletal (MSK) ultrasound education by providing several SONIMAGE® HS2 Portable Ultrasound Systems for use in multiple workshops. Attendees participating in the Resident/Fellow Bootcamp will gain hands-on exposure to physiatric procedures, incorporating ultrasound for diagnosis and treatment. A workshop, Musculoskeletal Ultrasound-A to Z, will help physiatrists learn the basics of performing a diagnostic ultrasound of joints and muscles of the upper and lower limbs. Konica Minolta will also demonstrate its full line of ultrasound systems, including the SONIMAGE HS2 system, with live scanning in booth #214 at Physiatry ’22.



“In many institutions, the use of ultrasound in the field of physiatry has become a standard of care and an essential point-of-care diagnostic tool,” says Joan Toth, Sr. Product Marketing Manager, at Konica Minolta Healthcare. “The more physiatrists incorporate ultrasound in their practice, the more they see how It can benefit the practice and the patient, improving the quality of care. Ultrasound has the added advantage of enabling the physiatrist to perform an intervention right in the office or at the bedside during the same examination.”

The SONIMAGE HS2 is a next-generation, compact ultrasound system featuring advanced image clarity and innovative functionality optimized for POC environments. Building on the company’s advanced ultrasound technology, the HS2 System delivers superior image quality and simplified operation to help clinicians address an array of clinical applications in musculoskeletal, vascular, pain management, interventional and orthobiologics. Simple Needle Visualization, or SNV®, software delivers confident needle guidance by enabling clear visualization of the needle tip during interventional procedures.

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. With over 75 years of endless innovation, Konica Minolta is globally recognized as a leader providing cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive support aimed at providing real solutions to meet customer's needs and helping make better decisions sooner. Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a unit of Konica Minolta, Inc. (TSE:4902). For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., please visit https://healthcare.konicaminolta.us

Contact:

Mary Beth Massat

Massat Media

224.578.2388

https://healthcare.konicaminolta.us

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec9235f5-46cc-4d30-b389-7459d2e39bc8