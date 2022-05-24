Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH has decreased its portfolio of shares in SP Group A/S

English Danish

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, notice is hereby given that Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH on 23 May 2022 informed SP Group A/S that Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH effective 17 May 2022 owns less than 5% of the share capital and voting rights of SP Group A/S and therefore no long major shareholder.

Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH now owns 624,402 number of shares, each with a nominal value of DKK 2.00, in SP Group A/S corresponding to 4.999 % of the share capital and voting rights.

Attachment