1 Selling Dated Products Brand in the U.S.* to Be Featured in the Summer 2022 BE KIND. by Ellen Subscription Box

IRVINE, Calif., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better planning, hand-picked by Ellen herself. Blue Sky, the #1 selling Dated Products brand in the U.S.*, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in Ellen Degeneres' Summer 2022 BE KIND. by Ellen subscription box. Showcasing an array of socially conscious products, all hand-picked by Ellen herself, each box is meant to introduce subscribers to brands who do good and give back.

"We are balancing more in our lives today than ever before. Kindness towards ourselves and others is key, and products from brands that are committed to building a better future help. Thanks to BE KIND. by Ellen, it's easier than ever to find and support those brands. It's an honor to be included alongside so many dynamic brands." — Warren Vidovich, Co-CEO

Included in the box is Blue Sky's Academic Year 8.5" x 11" Weekly Planner in Laurel. Its fresh mint green floral cover is meant to inspire subscribers to thoughtfully plan for daily life from July 2022-June 2023 while pursuing what they love.

The Summer 2022 BE KIND. by Ellen subscription box was presented on-air on Thursday, May 12th in one of Ellen's final episodes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. It is now available for purchase at www.bekindbyellen.com with quarterly subscriptions priced at $54.99 and one time subscriptions priced at $69.99.

About Blue Sky:

The #1 selling Dated Products brand in the U.S.*, Blue Sky represents more than just a pretty planner. Recognized for its extensive array of dated planners, calendars, notebooks, and more, Blue Sky products help the millions who dream of achieving organization reach their goals, in style (hello, form and function). Blue Sky has solidified its role as a force in the lifestyle category through partnerships with top brands like The Home Edit, cupcakes and cashmere, and Ashley G, who have trusted Blue Sky with bringing their unique visions to life. And the world has taken notice. Blue Sky products have been featured by media including Better Homes & Gardens, Good Housekeeping, Marie Claire, Business Insider, New York Magazine, Essence, and more. Plan to do more of what you love®. www.bluesky.com.

About BE KIND. by Ellen:

BE KIND. by Ellen is a quarterly subscription service thoughtfully curated by Ellen Degeneres. The box spotlights brands Ellen loves that also do something "kind" for the world. Ellen's goal is to help her fans make a difference in the world by introducing them to incredible brands that do the same. All of the products featured in the box spread kindness in a unique way with initiatives ranging from eco-friendly ingredients to products or apps that help subscribers "BE KIND." to themselves through self-care. Just by subscribing, fans get to enjoy amazing products and help make the world a better place. Each box is valued at $200+ and members pay $54.99 quarterly. Boxes ship four times a year with a special note from Ellen and are filled with exclusive offers from the featured brands inside.

*Source: The NPD Group/Weekly Retail Tracking Service, U.S. Dollar Sales, 52 weeks ending February 5, 2022 combined.

###

Press Contact:

Allyson Conklin Public Relations for Blue Sky

hello@allysonconklinpr.com

303.876.0300

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment