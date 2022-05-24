Akita Intelligent Solutions Expands Dynamics 365 Capabilities With Business Central

LONDON, England, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on the sustained growth of its business applications development, Akita Intelligent Solutions (https://akitais.com) is pleased to announce that it is now developing Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, and has made a strategic hire to support this.

Business Central is Microsoft's cloud-based solution for end-to-end business management. Working across business functions including finance, operations, sales and customer service, Business Central streamlines business processes, improves relationships and enables long-term growth.

Not only will Business Central complement Akita's existing offerings, but it will also allow us to offer a true end-to-end offering in terms of Microsoft business applications.

To support the development of this new application area, Akita has brought on Jonathan Bradley as its lead Business Central consultant. Jonathan brings with him over 20 years of experience in enterprise resource planning (ERP) system development as well as extensive finance process expertise.

Jonathan will spearhead Akita's entry into this new marketplace by developing our packaged deployments of Business Central - known as QuickStart BC (https://akitais.com/quickstart-bc).

QuickStart BC provides finance-focused, fixed-price implementations of Business Central. Designed to catalyse business transformation within the SMB market, QuickStart BC also comes with a unique guarantee for organisations to see the benefits of a packaged ERP solution, or receive their money back.

Speaking of the move into Business Central development, Charlie James, Director, said: "We're incredibly excited by this development. Microsoft Dynamics Business Central provides a huge opportunity for us, our customers - and their customers."

"Extending our business application portfolio will allow our customers to adapt and innovate with a hyperconnected business, giving them the insights and systems to thrive by connecting data, processes and teams with intelligent business solutions."

With over 20 years of experience in digital success solutions, Akita Intelligent Solutions designs, develops and supports business intelligence technologies for organisations across the UK and internationally.

