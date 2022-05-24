Sports Medicine Market Will Grow at a 5.3% CAGR through 2032 as the Incidence of Sports Injuries Globally | Projects Future Market Insights

NEWARK, Del, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sports medicine market was around US$ 6.5 Bn in 2021 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of close to 5.3% over the forecast period. Sports medicine is a rapidly expanding healthcare specialty because the assistance provided by the sports medicine specialists is not limited to just athletes, but to a broader population. The application of scientific knowledge and practice for regulation of health and athletic performance is what integrates itself into the sports medicine realm. In the promotion of health and the scientific assessment, analysis, and understanding of sports performance, sports medicine straddles the line between science and practice.



Technological breakthroughs such as 3-D printed implants are a key driver of the market. 3-D printing is paving the way for a faster recovery time and the reconstruction of fractured bones. Arms, hands, legs, and even ears can be created with 3-D printing. Casts to help broken bones heal faster, footwear, shin guards, and helmets to help avoid concussions are among the safety devices manufactured using 3-D technology. As a result, technological advancements are expected to significantly boost the sports medicine market over the forecast period.

Growth and development of the sports medicine market will be shaped by high demand for minimally invasive surgeries and an increasing number of sports medical centres. Rising usage of computer-assisted robotic operations to decrease hospital stay and recuperation time will complement growth in the market.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5173

“Growing awareness regarding fitness, and technological advancements in regenerative medicine are anticipated to propel the demand in the sports medicine hemisphere over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Body reconstruction products are the leading product segment, and hold approximately 81.3% market value share in 2021, owing to the widespread adoption of implants and prosthetics during reconstruction surgeries.

market value share in 2021, owing to the widespread adoption of implants and prosthetics during reconstruction surgeries. Knee injuries segment is set to lead in terms of application of sports medicine, a projected market value share of around 27.4% by 2032, owing to the existing high metrics of ACL rupture as the most common form of a knee injury.

by 2032, owing to the existing high metrics of ACL rupture as the most common form of a knee injury. North America is considered the leading region with a value share of 31.0% at the end of the forecast period, owing to the high prevalence of sports injury, and rising awareness regarding physical fitness in the region.





Market Competition

To gain a competitive edge in the market, manufacturers are relying on a variety of strategic initiatives such as innovative product launches, mergers and acquisitions, accreditations, strategic alliances, and partnerships.

Top Key Players Covered-Arthrex, Inc., DePuy Synthes (J&J), Smith & Nephew Plc., Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Olympus Movement Performance, Karl Storz, Tornier N.V., Wright Medical Group N.V., DJO Global, Ossur HF, Medtronic Plc, CONMED Corporation, Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., Cayenne Medical, NuOrtho Surgical Inc., Ottobock,, RTI Surgical, NuVasive®, Inc.

Ask for an Exclusive Discount @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-discount/rep-gb-5173

Because the sports medicine market is consolidated, bigger firms control a large portion of the revenue. Pricing, quality, and product diversification are all key determinants in market development. Some recent developments include:

In April 2021, Smith & Nephew added new fluid management and 4K surgical imaging technologies to their sports medicine wireless arthroscopic tower.

Stryker introduced Insignia® Hip Stem at the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) annual meeting in March 2022.

Zimmer Biomet and Canary Medical announced in August 2021 that the FDA had granted them permission to launch the world's first and only smart knee implant.





What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the sports medicine market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on the product (body reconstruction products [arthroscopy devices {arthroscope and visualization system, resection system, fluid management system, implants, RF system, drills and fixation system}, meniscal repair device, prosthetic devices, orthobiologics], body support and recovery products [braces and supports, compression clothing], accessories), and by application (knee injuries, shoulder injuries, ankle & foot injuries, back & spine injuries, elbow & wrist injuries, hip injuries, and others), across seven key regions of the world.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Value Added Insights

4.1. Key Promotional Strategies, By Key Manufacturers

4.2. Regulatory Scenario

4.3. Reimbursement Scenario

4.4. Porter’s Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

5. COVID19 Crisis Analysis

5.1.1. Current COVID19 Statistics and Probable Future Impact

5.1.2. COVID19 and Impact Analysis

5.1.2.1. Revenue by Product

5.1.2.2. Revenue by Application

5.1.2.3. Revenue by Region

6. Market Background

6.1. Macro-Economic Factors

6.1.1. Global GDP Outlook

6.1.2. Global Healthcare Spending Outlook

6.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

6.2.1. Adoption rate of Sports Medicines

6.2.2. Rise in Technological Advancements

6.2.3. Strategic Collaborations

6.2.4. Rising Sports Injuries

6.3. Market Dynamics

6.3.1. Drivers

6.3.2. Restraints

6.3.3. Opportunity Analysis

7. Global Sports Medicine Market Volume (Units) Analysis 2017–2021 and Forecast, 2022–2032

7.1. Historical Market Volume (Units) Analysis, 2017–2021

7.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Units) Projections, 2022–2032

7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

8. Global Sports Medicine Market - Pricing Analysis

8.1. Regional Pricing Analysis By Product Type

8.2. Pricing Break-up

8.2.1. Manufacturer Level Pricing

8.2.2. Distributor Level Pricing

8.3. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

TOC Continued…

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-5173

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Healthcare

Body Contouring Market- The body contouring market is expected to record a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2022-2032, up from US$ 7.3 Billion in the year 2022 to reach a valuation of US$ 11.1 Billion by 2032.

Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT) Market- The market is likely to record a strong CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The market is currently valued at US$ 552.08 Mn in 2022 and is likely to reach US$ 1,106.50 Mn by 2032.

Surgical Headband Market- The overall demand for surgical headbands is anticipated to surpass US$ 683 Million in 2028 and projected to grow at around 4% to 4.8% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2022-2032).

Private office-based clinics Market- The global private office-based clinics market is anticipated to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period from 2022 and 2032.

Acute Migraine Treatment Market- The global acute migraine treatment market size is projected to be valued at US$ 8.6 Billion in 2032 and exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sports-medicine-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs