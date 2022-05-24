Introducing Gamber-Johnson's Newest Docking Station for the PANASONIC Toughbook 40

STEVENS POINT, Wis., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gamber-Johnson is excited to announce the new docking solution for the Panasonic Toughbook 40 rugged laptop. This docking station features full and lite port replication options including HDMI (full port replication), Ethernet, Serial, USB-A, USB-C, and USB-C with DisplayPort.

Fleets will experience full productivity on the go with Panasonic Toughbook Certified electronics for reliable connectivity and access to all computer control buttons and most ports while docked. The Gamber-Johnson docking station is designed close to the footprint of the computer to preserve cabin space with a composite design for reduced weight and increased durability.

The LED indicator light reflects docking connection status to ensure proper docking so the team never misses a beat while moving between the vehicle and the field. The connector shutter cover provides extra docking connector protection so the dock will remain online long-term.

Use this docking station with a variety of Gamber-Johnson VESA 75mm mounting pattern motion attachments for a complete mounting solution.

Why Gamber-Johnson Docking Stations?

The Toughbook 40 Docking Station from Gamber-Johnson is a must-have addition to any new up fit utilizing a rugged device. The use of a docking station increases the life of the device, and with the price of replacement, Gamber-Johnson can lighten that burden substantially.

Gamber-Johnson's docking stations decrease wear on new rugged devices' mechanical and electronics.

Reducing road vibrations through our bumpers and rugged latching system to keep it secure.

Decreasing wear on the device's ports through the port replication makes the laptop's native ports less used.

Increased safety and security with the ability to lock the device in place.

Eliminates the device from becoming a hazardous or fatal projectile in the scenario of an accident or high-speed chase.

