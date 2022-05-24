USB Type-C Market to reach US$ 127.2 Bn by 2030 – Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

NEWARK, Del, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report published by Future Market Insights, the USB Type C market is expected surpass US$ 127.2 Bn by 2030 at 29.7% CAGR, with applications in the telecommunication industry gaining major market share.



The global demand for USB type C technology continues to rise in 2020 albeit slower than the previous year, owing to the coronavirus outbreak, with the growing demand for smartphones, tablets, and laptops to meet work-from-home and e-learning requirements.

FMI analysts have stated that telecommunications industry applications will be a major contributor to revenue growth in the industry in data transfer and power delivery systems. On the other hand, competition from other alternative technologies such as micro-USB is an obstacle for market players.

The USB type C industry is expected to reflect exponential growth throughout the forecast period on the back of component standardization efforts taken by manufacturers in the consumer electronics, and industrial electronics sectors. Also, the impending surge in demand for electric automobiles will also contribute to better market dynamics in the long term.

While the USB type C market is expected to continue soaring, issues in automotive applications in terms of voltage fluctuations and heat dissipation continue to be notable issues for participants in the industry.

The study by FMI covers a comprehensive overview of the industry, discussing key dynamics of the market. Some of the critical takeaways of the report include:

The USB type C market was valued at 15.9 Bn in 2022, with growth in demand marginally impacted during the coronavirus outbreak, with supply chain disruptions.

Telecommunication industry applications of USB type C products contribute substantially to revenues, with the development and implementation of power delivery and connector technologies.

Smartphone and tablet applications of USB type C technology is reflecting higher demand than computers, cameras, TVs, and media players. However, charger and adapter applications are likely to reflect faster growth through 2030.

North America remains a major market, supported by demand for smartphone charging and internet applications. However, East Asia is generating lucrative growth opportunities with investments in production facilities from international players, and growing focus on industrial and automotive electronics.

“Widespread proliferation of consumer electronics and growing application of USB C chipsets in display devices and imaging applications in healthcare supports the growth of the market. Competition from alternative interfacing technologies challenges market players,” said a lead analyst at FMI.

Covid-19 Impact on USB Type C Market

The increasing penetration and use of smartphone, tablet, and laptop devices, and the increased power consumption and data transfer applications in the consumer electronics sector have remained key factors supporting the growth of the USB type C market. However, the coronavirus pandemic is estimated to marginally impact the market in the short term.

The industry is expected to face issues in terms of component and raw material supplies owing to lockdown restrictions imposed by governments around the world.

Also, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the automotive industry could restrain market growth.

However, the shift towards work from home business models and the growing popularity of remote learning options are anticipated to drive up application and demand for USB type C products.

USB Type-C Industry Survey

USB Type-C Market by Protocol:

DisplayPort

HDMI

MHL

Thunderbolt

USB Audio over USB Type-C





USB Type-C Market by Application:

Smartphones & Tablets

Personal Computers & Laptops

Digital Cameras

TVs

Chargers & Adapters

Media Players

Others





USB Type-C Market by Industry:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Media & Entertainment

Telecommunications

Healthcare

Others

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Innovation / Development Trends

3.3. Key Success Factors

4. Global USB Type C Market - Pricing Analysis

4.1. Pricing Analysis, By product

4.2. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

5. Impact Analysis of Pandemic Crisis & Economic Slowdown

5.1. Impact of crisis (such as SAARs/ 2008 Recession/COVID-19) on USB Type C Market

5.2. Current Economic Projection and Probable Impact on GDP

5.3. Future Market Impact Trends

5.4. Recovery Scenario (Short Term/Mid Term/Long Term Impact on WMS System Market)

5.5. Other Key Trends

TOC continued..!

Competitive Landscape

In its report, Future Market Insights has provided an in-depth analysis of the strategies being employed by manufacturers in the USB Type C market. Top players are largely focusing on investments towards product and technology research and innovations in addition to capacity expansions in a bid to keep up with massive international demand.

Some of the leading players in the industry include

Anixter International

STMicroelectronics

NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments

Belkin International Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Silicon Laboratories

ON Semiconductor

Hirose Electric Group

Analogix Semiconductor Inc.

Analog Devices Inc.

ROHM Semiconductor

Richtek Technology Corporation

Diodes Incorporated

