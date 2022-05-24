Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market Reaches US$ 2,047.9 Mn by 2026 From in US$ 1,690.6 Mn 2021, at a Healthy 3.9% CAGR: Fairfield Market Research

LONDON, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The consistent expansion of geriatric population, and prevalence of an unhealthy lifestyle among a sizeable population will remain the key factors underpinning the occurrences of mouth ulcers, thereby pushing demand for effective treatment for the same. Common occurrence of mouth ulcers among cancer patients, as well as those with inflammatory bowel diseases is also expected to create sustained demand for effective mouth ulcers treatment. Fairfield Market Research in its latest released report forecasts a steady 3.9% CAGR for global mouth ulcers treatment market between 2021 and 2026.



COVID-19 Pandemic Offered an Impetus to Demand Surge

The COVID-19 pandemic turned out to be a booster to demand for mouth ulcers treatment as it led to a number of COVID tongue and similar cases that involved mouth ulcers in patients. The report suggests that the growing awareness about availability of treatment options and increasing spending on prescription and over-the-counter treatments will also drive market growth. The US$1.6 Bn market for mouth ulcers treatment is likely to progress at a modest pace through 2026. Sales of analgesics, and corticosteroids remain dominant, whereas gel formulations continue to account for a major revenue share according to the detailed assessment provided in the report.

Dominance of North America Prevails, Asian Markets Turn Lucrative

Regional analysis of mouth ulcers market reveals that North America will continue to be dominant, followed by Europe. The market in North America is all set to exceed US$600 Mn in revenue by the end of 2026, exhibiting a modest CAGR of over 3%. The findings of National Dental Advisory Board (NDAB) states that around 45 million Americans routinely use some form of mouthwash product and there has been a proven close link between mouthwash and occurrence of mouth ulcers.

Asia Pacific on the other hand is projected as the most lucrative market for leading brands in mouth ulcers treatment landscape. The region, upheld by an escalating chronic disease prevalence and growing geriatric population, is poised for a promising 4.3% CAGR through 2026. Moreover, millions of new cases of oral cancer are recorded each year, which further drives demand for mouth ulcers treatment across these top-performing regions. Opportunities are likely to arise across major Asian markets, i.e., China, India, Japan, and South Korea as these countries continue to witness heightening demand for oral care products.

Key Market Players in Mouth Ulcers Treatment Space

Fairfield’s global mouth ulcers treatment market report provides an exclusive set of insights into some of the leading competitors in the market space. A few of the brands that have been profiled in the report include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., 3M, Blistex Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Patterson Companies, Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline plc. Brands have been recently emphasising introduction of technologically advanced products that are affordable, and easily available.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

REPORT FEATURES DETAILS Drug Class Antimicrobial

Antihistamine

Analgesics and Corticosteroids

Others Formulation Mouth Wash

Ointment

Spray

Gel

Lozenges Indication Aphthous Stomatitis

Oral Lichen Planus

Others Geographical Coverage North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW) Leading Companies Blistex, Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Dr. Reddys Laboratory

The 3M Company

Patterson Companies, Inc. Report Highlights Key Market Indicators, Market Estimates and Forecast, Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles, Regional Insights

