GlobalData Plc: Disruptive Tech Themes in Defense Industry – Bundle Reports Collection

LONDON, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Future of Disruptive Tech Themes in Defense market report compendium covers the latest disruptive technology themes that are affecting the defense industry such as hypersonic technologies, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, hydrogen aircraft, and electric vehicles. This report also explores trends, companies, case studies, & strategies and indicates how to invest in the right themes to stay ahead of the competition.



Future of Disruptive Tech Themes in the Defense Industry

Hypersonic Technologies in Defense Industry - Hypersonic weapons and aircraft epitomize a 21st-century breakthrough that will realize science fiction as science fact. In fact, hypersonic technology has a long history, stretching back more than half a century. Like unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), interest and perceived viability have waxed and waned over the years, but the resurgence of great power competition between China, Russia, and the US has resulted in increased investment and interest by all parties.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Defense Industry - The impact of AI in defense is enormous. AI technology could make military operations more efficient, accurate, and powerful, while also offering long-term cost-cutting potential. The future of war looks like an AI-assisted one, where humans and machines work together, with AI conducting specific tasks more effectively than a person ever could.

Quantum Technologies in Defense Industry - The EU has launched a quantum technology flagship program whilst China has developed a quantum satellite and a quantum communications network. One of the key investments includes the NQIA in the US.

Hydrogen Aircraft in Defense Industry - Hydrogen has significant energy potential since it is much more energy-dense than battery power, its main competitor. The development of these aircraft faces major challenges in terms of technology as well as infrastructure. Advancements need to be made to facilitate the use of hydrogen in commercial aircraft and to improve its viability in terms of long distances. There also needs to be significant investment in infrastructure to enable hydrogen to be produced and transported in sufficient quantities.

Electric Vehicles in Defense Industry - Electric vehicles have the potential to transform the capabilities of armored vehicles and logistical and tactical trucks. Their adoption into the armed forces is quickly becoming a reality and whilst there are technical stumbling blocks to be resolved before EVs are used in a combat setting, the new technology is already being utilized in some barracks.

Reports Included:

