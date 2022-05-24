GOLFTEC Receives Denver Business Journal Trailblazer Award

Denver, CO, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOLFTEC, the world leader in golf improvement and club fitting, continues to ride the momentum from a strong 2021 into this year, as they recently received the 2022 Denver Business Journal Trailblazer Award.

Each year the Denver Business Journal recognizes local businesses and presents awards in a variety of categories. The Trailblazer Award is presented to a Denver-region company based on financial performance, historical achievements, and contributions to the industry and local economy.

GOLFTEC prides itself on being a local Denver-area business with 75 employees at their corporate headquarters located in Centennial. These HQ employees provide support to the 220+ Training Centers and more than 900 Coaches that make GOLFTEC a worldwide company.

“It is such an honor to be named the Trailblazer Award winner. We love being a part of the Denver community, and it means so much since our company started here, our corporate headquarters is here, and we are proud to support local charities here,” said Joe Assell, GOLFTEC CEO and Co-founder. “Our company has experienced tremendous growth and this award is a product of how hard our entire team has worked to get to this point.”

Last year GOLFTEC gave over 1.5 million lessons to nearly 200,000 golfers, and saw a 7-stroke improvement on average among those individuals. In 2022, GOLFTEC’s goal is to expand their reach and help nearly a quarter million golfers play the best golf of their life.

About GOLFTEC

Since 1995, GOLFTEC’s mission has remained the same—to help people play better golf. The GOLFTEC experience is designed for golfers of all ages and abilities to work with an expert Coach to build a game improvement plan customized to their specific needs and goals. GOLFTEC’s cutting edge training systems, including new OptiMotion, gives our Students and Coaches instant and data-driven feedback. With millions of lessons given and more than 225 locations across the world, GOLFTEC is the world leader in golf improvement.

###

Attachments