IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – April 2022

TORONTO, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for April 2022.

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.914 trillion at the end of April 2022. Assets decreased by $87.5 billion or 4.4% compared to March 2022. Mutual funds recorded net redemptions of $4.9 billion in April 2022.

ETF assets totalled $310.0 billion at the end of April 2022. Assets decreased by $14.7 billion or 4.5% compared to March 2022. ETFs recorded net sales of $1.0 billion in April 2022.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*        

Asset ClassApr. 2022Mar. 2022Apr. 2021YTD 2022YTD 2021
Long-term Funds     
Balanced(2,055)272 4,567 6,359 27,279
Equity(697)1,085 3,612 7,936 18,863
Bond(1,754)(503)1,396 (2,046)7,125
Specialty(204)177 439 849 2,463
Total Long-term Funds(4,710)1,031 10,014 13,099 55,731
Total Money Market Funds(236)102 (965)156 -4,499
Total(4,946)1,133 9,049 13,255 51,232

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassApr. 2022Mar. 2022Apr. 2021Dec. 2021
Long-term Funds    
Balanced943.6985.0924.91,024.9
Equity682.3719.4658.5747.7
Bond239.3247.7252.9261.5
Specialty22.222.617.522.2
Total Long-term Funds1,887.31,974.71,853.92,056.3
Total Money Market Funds26.827.029.226.4
Total 1,914.22,001.71,883.12,082.7

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassMar. 2022Mar. 2022Mar. 2021YTD 2022YTD 2021
Long-term Funds     
Balanced125 238339 9131,724 
Equity539 2,2172,812 10,15711,564 
Bond322 1,5121,617 1,5125,048 
Specialty(115)4981,444 7803,193 
Total Long-term Funds871 4,4656,213 13,36321,529 
Total Money Market Funds91 116(665)779(1,500)
Total 962 4,5805,548 14,14220,029 

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassApr. 2022Mar. 2022Apr. 2021Dec. 2021
Long-term Funds    
Balanced11.912.49.312.1
Equity202.1213.0182.3225.2
Bond75.878.282.089.6
Specialty13.014.28.613.6
Total Long-term Funds302.9317.7282.2340.5
Total Money Market Funds7.17.05.86.6
Total310.0324.7288.0347.1

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
  2. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting.
  3. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC
The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

