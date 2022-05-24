IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – April 2022

English French

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

TORONTO, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for April 2022.

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.914 trillion at the end of April 2022. Assets decreased by $87.5 billion or 4.4% compared to March 2022. Mutual funds recorded net redemptions of $4.9 billion in April 2022.

ETF assets totalled $310.0 billion at the end of April 2022. Assets decreased by $14.7 billion or 4.5% compared to March 2022. ETFs recorded net sales of $1.0 billion in April 2022.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Apr. 2022 Mar. 2022 Apr. 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced (2,055 ) 272 4,567 6,359 27,279 Equity (697 ) 1,085 3,612 7,936 18,863 Bond (1,754 ) (503 ) 1,396 (2,046 ) 7,125 Specialty (204 ) 177 439 849 2,463 Total Long-term Funds (4,710 ) 1,031 10,014 13,099 55,731 Total Money Market Funds (236 ) 102 (965 ) 156 -4,499 Total (4,946 ) 1,133 9,049 13,255 51,232

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Apr. 2022 Mar. 2022 Apr. 2021 Dec. 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced 943.6 985.0 924.9 1,024.9 Equity 682.3 719.4 658.5 747.7 Bond 239.3 247.7 252.9 261.5 Specialty 22.2 22.6 17.5 22.2 Total Long-term Funds 1,887.3 1,974.7 1,853.9 2,056.3 Total Money Market Funds 26.8 27.0 29.2 26.4 Total 1,914.2 2,001.7 1,883.1 2,082.7

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Mar. 2022 Mar. 2022 Mar. 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced 125 238 339 913 1,724 Equity 539 2,217 2,812 10,157 11,564 Bond 322 1,512 1,617 1,512 5,048 Specialty (115 ) 498 1,444 780 3,193 Total Long-term Funds 871 4,465 6,213 13,363 21,529 Total Money Market Funds 91 116 (665 ) 779 (1,500 ) Total 962 4,580 5,548 14,142 20,029

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Apr. 2022 Mar. 2022 Apr. 2021 Dec. 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced 11.9 12.4 9.3 12.1 Equity 202.1 213.0 182.3 225.2 Bond 75.8 78.2 82.0 89.6 Specialty 13.0 14.2 8.6 13.6 Total Long-term Funds 302.9 317.7 282.2 340.5 Total Money Market Funds 7.1 7.0 5.8 6.6 Total 310.0 324.7 288.0 347.1

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.



About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

