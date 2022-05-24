GlobalData Plc: Foodservice Market Forecast of Europe – Bundle Reports Collection

LONDON, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Future of Foodservice in Europe market report compendium has been produced in order to provide an in-depth evaluation of the foodservice market in Europe, including an analysis of the key issues impacting the market, and the opportunities this presents for the sector participants.



It provides a detailed analysis of current macro-economic factors and their impact on Europe’s foodservice market including GDP per capita, consumer price index, population growth, and annual household income distribution. It also provides in-depth data and forecasts of key channels within Europe’s foodservice market, including the value of the market, number of transactions, number of outlets, and average transaction price. The report provides identification of the most important demographic groups, buying habits, and motivations that drive out-of-home meal occasions among segments of the European population as well as an overview of market leaders within the four major channels including business descriptions and the number of outlets.

Future of the Foodservice Market in Europe

Italy Foodservice Market - The Italian foodservice market size was valued at $120.5 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. In 2021, take-away and dine-in services gradually resumed operations, supporting transactions in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) channel. Coffee and tea shop was the largest channel in Italy’s overall profit sector while the full-service restaurant (FSR) was the second-largest foodservice channel.

For more insights, download a free bundle report sample

Hungary Foodservice Market - The Hungary foodservice market was size valued at $4.8 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. Independent operators dominated the profit sector in 2021. Value growth in the sector will be driven by an increase in the number of transactions. Full-service restaurant (FSR) was the largest channel in Hungary’s foodservice profit sector in 2021, followed by pub, club, and bar, and quick-service restaurant (QSR).

For more insights, download a free bundle report sample

Spain Foodservice Market - The Spanish foodservice market size was valued at $100.9 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period. Pub, club, and bar continues to be the largest profit sector service channel in terms of value sales, followed by FSR. QSR was the fourth-largest channel in the Spanish profit sector. With the easing of restrictions and the revival of tourist visits, dine-ins will continue to dominate most foodservice channels, especially FSR. To boost their popularity among consumers, coffee & tea shop channel operators have been broadening their menu offerings and including a variety of cuisines/dishes that focus on health and nutritional aspects.

For more insights, download a free bundle report sample

France Foodservice Market - The foodservice market size in France was valued at $76.9 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 15% during the period 2021-2025. In the profit sector, quick service restaurants (QSR) was the leading channel in 2020 followed by full-service restaurants (FSR); accommodation; leisure; and pub, club & bar. The education segment dominated the cost sector, followed by healthcare; military & civil defense; and welfare & services. The travel channel was among the worst hit, as travel restrictions had a major impact on foodservice demand in the channel.

For more insights, download a free bundle report sample

The UK Foodservice Market - The foodservice market size in the UK was valued at $47.2 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 21% during the period 2021-2025. In the profit sector, pub, club & bar was the leading channel in 2020 followed by quick service restaurants (QSR); full-service restaurants (FSR); and coffee & tea shop. Education segment dominated the cost sector, followed by healthcare; military & civil defense; and welfare & services. Chain operators led the foodservice profit sector in the UK.

For more insights, download a free bundle report sample

Europe Foodservice Market Overview

Europe Foodservice Market Market Size CAGR Italy Foodservice Market $120.5 billion (2021) >6% (2021-2026) Hungary Foodservice Market $4.8 billion (2021) >6% (2021-2026) Spain Foodservice Market $100.9 billion (2021) >8% (2021-2026) France Foodservice Market $76.9 billion (2020) >15% (2021-2025) The UK Foodservice Market $47.2 billion (2020) >21% (2021-2025)

Reports Included:

Reasons to Buy

Specific forecasts of the foodservice market over the next five years will give readers the ability to make informed business decisions by identifying emerging/declining markets.

Consumer segmentation detailing the desires of known consumers among all major foodservice channels will allow readers to understand the wants and needs of their target demographics.

FAQs

What was the Italy foodservice market size in 2021?

The foodservice market size in Italy was valued at $120.5 billion in 2021.

What is the Italy foodservice market growth rate?

The foodservice market in Italy is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

What was the Hungary foodservice market size in 2021?

The foodservice market size in Hungary was valued at $4.8 billion in 2021.

What is the Hungary foodservice market growth rate?

The foodservice market in Hungary is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

What was the Spain foodservice market size in 2021?

The foodservice market size in Spain was valued at $100.9 billion in 2021.

What is the Spain foodservice market growth rate?

The foodservice market in Spain is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period.

What was the France foodservice market size in 2021?

The foodservice market size in France was valued at $76.9 billion in 2020.

What is the France foodservice market growth rate?

The foodservice market in France is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 15% during the forecast period.

What was the UK foodservice market size in 2021?

The foodservice market size in the UK was valued at $47.2 billion in 2020

What is the UK foodservice market growth rate?

The foodservice market in the UK is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 21% during the forecast period.

Other Bundle Reports

The Future of the Construction Market in the Americas – Click h ere

The Future of the Construction Market in Asia-Pacific – Click h ere

The Future of the Cards and Payments Market in Europe – Click h ere

The Future of the Global Mining Market – Click h ere

The Future of Disruptive Tech Themes in Defense – Click here





About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott

Head of PR EMEA

mark.jephcott@globaldata.com

cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400



