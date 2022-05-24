The Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market is expected to reach a value of USD 132,661.23 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 22.9 % over the forecast period (2021 - 2027) - SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Fraud Detection and Prevention Market , Fraud is defined as any illegal act that involves deceiving someone wilfully with an unfair and unlawful intent for financial or personal gain. Fraud detection and prevention systems are software applications that provide analytical solutions for fraud incidents and aid in the identification and prevention of future occurrences. Because of industrial expansion and an increase in fraudulent activities, Due to the generation of massive amounts of enterprise data and the increase in technological advancements, businesses are becoming more vulnerable to incidents of fraud that may result in financial losses.

Based on Fraud Detection and Prevention Market study, the increased investment by major market players in introducing secure fraud solutions across various industries such as manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, and others is expected to drive market growth. Governments and end-user enterprises in countries such as India, the United States, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Brazil, among others, are investing in advanced fraud prevention solutions. The market is growing due to a shift in end-user focus toward e-commerce platforms. Leading market players are focusing on a variety of business strategies to expand their product offerings.

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market report analysis found that the introduction of big data analytics and cloud computing services, as well as the rapid growth of mobile banking, are driving the growth of the fraud detection and prevention market. Cloud infrastructure enables organizations to meet cloud security compliance requirements for encryption, separation of duties, and protected data access control. Furthermore, the increase in the generation of enterprise data and its complexity, high industry-specific requirements, and an increase in the incidence of fraud all contribute to the growth of the fraud detection and prevention market.

Read market research report, " Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report Based on Component (Solutions and Services), By Application Area (Insurance Claims, Money Laundering, Electronic Payment, and others), By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), By Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods, Government, Construction and Real Estate, Energy and Utilities, Travel and Transportation, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Life Sciences, Media and Entertainment and Other, By Region, And Segment Forecasts and Analysis 2021-2027” by SkyQuest

Based on Fraud Detection and Prevention Market analysis, we found that companies in a range of industries are experiencing increased operational and financial pressure as a result of the pandemic, creating a higher level of economic risks such as decreased revenue and profits and loss of market demand. These financial risks may increase motivation to commit fraud through financial result manipulation, misrepresentation of facts, and asset misappropriation, among other fraud schemes.

In terms of the types of fraudulent activities undertaken by insiders/employees, the BFSI industry has been the most vulnerable. Employees have been accused of fraud in several instances (for instance, PNB fraud in India). To prevent these fraudulent activities, the industry requires robust fraud detection and prevention solutions.

North America is expected to be the largest contributor to the Fraud Detection and Prevention market. It is one of the most affected regions in the world by money laundering and terrorist financing crimes, and as a result, it has the most Fraud Detection and Prevention providers. Banks, governments, and financial institutions in this region face ever-increasing fraud challenges, compelling them to implement advanced technological approaches to fraud management. As the world moves toward interconnections and digitalization, protecting enterprise-critical infrastructures and sensitive data has become one of the major challenges. North America, a technologically advanced region, leads the world in terms of cybersecurity vendor presence.

The report published by SkyQuest Technology Consulting provides in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections that are featured in SkyQuest's reports are derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

The prominent market players are constantly adopting various innovation and growth strategies to capture more market share. The key market players are IBM Corporation, Uplexis, Experian Information Solutions, Inc, and Gemalto - Thales Group among others.

Report Findings

Drivers- The increasing use of online applications and mobile banking services has increased the number of fake websites and mobile applications. Fake websites and online applications are on the rise in other industries, including retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, and healthcare. which is expected to accelerate the market growth.

The increasing use of online applications and mobile banking services has increased the number of fake websites and mobile applications. Fake websites and online applications are on the rise in other industries, including retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, and healthcare. which is expected to accelerate the market growth. Restraint- Law enforcement is constantly on the lookout for Fraud Detection and Prevention companies because it is a highly sensitive industry, which is a key impediment to the Fraud Detection and Prevention market growth.

What does this Report Deliver?

Market Estimation for 20+ Countries

Customization on Segments, Regions, and Company Profiles

100+ tables, 150+ Figures

Global and Country Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Trends

Comprehensive Mapping of Fraud Detection and Prevention Industry Parameters

Attractive Investment Proposition

Competitive Strategies Adopted by Leading Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Players

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities And impact on the Market

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market growth rate till 2027

Regulatory scenario, regional dynamics, and Fraud Detection and Prevention market insights of leading countries in each region

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Opportunity analysis by region and country

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Segmentation opportunity and growth

Porter’s five force analysis to know the market’s condition

Pricing analysis

Parent market analysis

Product portfolio benchmarking

SkyQuest has segmented the Global Fraud Detection and Prevention market based on Component, Application, Deployment, Enterprise size, Industry and Region:

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market By Component (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2027) Solutions Predictive Analytics Customer Analytics Social Media Analytics Big Data Analytics Behavioral Analytics Single-Factor Authentication Multi-Factor Authentication Fraud Analytics Authentication Governance, Risk, and Compliance Services Consulting Training and Education Support and Maintenance Professional Services Managed Services

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market By Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2027) Insurance claims Money laundering Electronic payment Others (Banking transactions, etc.)

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market By Deployment (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2027) On-Premise Cloud

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market By Enterprise Size (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2027) Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market By Industry (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2027) BFSI IT and Telecom Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods Government Construction and Real Estate Energy and Utilities Travel and Transportation Manufacturing Healthcare and Life Sciences Media and Entertainment Others

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market By Region (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Central & South America Brazil Rest of CSA Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



List of Key Players in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

IBM Corporation (US)

Uplexis (Brazil)

Experian Information Solutions, Inc. (Brazil)

Gemalto - Thales Group (France)

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (US)

BAE Systems (US)

Fair Isaac Corporation (US)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (US)

LexisNexis (US)

NICE Actimize Ltd. (Israel)

