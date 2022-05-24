DVCon U.S. 2023 Announces Call for Extended Abstracts

GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2023 Design and Verification Conference and Exhibition United States (DVCon U.S.), sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative, announces its call for extended abstract proposals. The submission site opens July 11, 2022. DVCon U.S. 2023 will be held February 27-March 2, 2023, at the Doubletree Hotel in San Jose, California.



“On behalf of myself and the entire Steering Committee, we are looking forward an in-person DVCon U.S. 2023,” stated Vanessa Cooper, DVCon U.S. 2023 General Chair. “We have surely missed getting together the last couple of years and hope you will join us for our 35th annual event. There are plenty of suggested paper topics to choose from including machine learning, low-power, reuse and automation, and safety-critical design and verification. We encourage you to submit your abstracts and be a part of what has become the industry’s must-attend design and verification conference and exhibition for practicing engineers.”

Suggested Topics for Extended Abstracts

The call for extended abstracts solicits papers and corresponding presentations that are highly technical and reflect real-life experiences and emerging trends in various domains. Submissions are encouraged, but not restricted to, topic areas: Verification and Validation; Safety-Critical Design and Verification; Machine Learning and Big Data; Design and Verification Reuse and Automation; Mixed-Signal Design and Verification; and Low-Power Design and Verification.

Submissions may incorporate the use of EDA tools; FPGA-based designs; the use of specialized design and verification languages; assertions in SVA or PSL; the use of general purpose and scripting languages; applications of the Accellera Portable Test and Stimulus Standard; applications of design patterns or other innovative language techniques; the use of AMS languages; and IoT applications. Extended abstracts should be between 600-1200 words.

The deadline for abstract submissions is August 8, 2022. More information and guidelines can be found here.

About DVCon

DVCon is the premier conference for discussion of the functional design and verification of electronic systems. DVCon is sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative, an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating design and verification standards required by systems, semiconductor, intellectual property (IP) and electronic design automation (EDA) companies. For more information about Accellera, please visit www.accellera.org. For more information about DVCon U.S., please visit here. Follow DVCon on Facebook, LinkedIn or @dvcon_us on Twitter or to comment, please use #dvcon_us.