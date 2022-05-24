Vallourec : The Shareholders’ Meeting of 24 May 2022 adopts all the resolutions submitted to the vote

English French

Vallourec Shareholders’ Meeting of 24 May 2022 adopts all the resolutions submitted to the vote

Meudon (France), 24 May 2022 – Vallourec announces that the combined annual Shareholders' Meeting held today, chaired by Mr. Philippe Guillemot with a quorum of 69.62% adopted all the resolutions put to the vote.

The Shareholders' Meeting approved the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the 2021 fiscal year and decided not to pay a dividend in respect of 2021.

The Shareholders' Meeting reappointed Ms. Angela Minas and Ms. Hera Siu as Directors and ratified the co-optation of Mr. Philippe Guillemot as Director.

Finally, the Shareholders' Meeting approved the compensation and benefits paid during or awarded for the year ended December 31, 2021 to the Company’s directors and officers, and the compensation policy applicable to the directors and officers for 2022.

A webcast of the Shareholders' Meeting of 24 May 2022 and the voting results for each resolution will be available on Vallourec's website: www.vallourec.com.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 17,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations

Jérôme Friboulet

Tel: +33 (0)1 49 09 39 77

i nvestor.relations@vallourec.com



Press relations

Héloïse Rothenbühler

Tel: +33 (0)1 41 03 77 50

heloise.rothenbuhler@vallourec.com Individual shareholders

Toll Free Number (from France): 0 800 505 110

actionnaires@vallourec.com

Attachment