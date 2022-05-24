Objective Lens Market Size Worth $5.3 Billion By 2031 | CAGR: 5.1%: TMR Study

Albany NY, United States, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advancements in automated digital microscope technologies have pivoted the application of range of objective lens in biomedicine. OEMs in the objective lens market have grown their product line for meeting demand for advanced microscopic methods for use in life-sciences and diagnostic instruments. The global market is projected to advance at CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2021–2031.



The adoption of emerging products in high-precision automated digital microscopes and semiconductor wafer inspection is enriching the future market demand for objective lens. Widespread application of digital pathology scanners and cell imaging instruments in healthcare and life-sciences industries have steered the sales of products in the objective lens market.

Growing awareness about adequate cleaning and disinfection methods for objective lenses types based on classification and specifications is boosting the prospects of objective lens market. This also requires a complete understanding of specifications of any objectives among users in the end-use industries. Growing use of CAD (Computer-aided Design) software has allowed OEMs and manufacturers to develop products that can meet the current and emerging use in several semiconductor applications.

Key Findings of Objective Lens Market Study

Growing Use in Biomedical Applications Generates Incremental Opportunities : A wide range of photonics technologies are used in life-sciences imaging instruments. Need for multi-element design in lenses for bevy of biomedical and healthcare applications has spurred the growth prospects of objective lens market. Widespread adoption of objective lens in automated digital microscopes for high-throughput and high-resolution applications such as for acquiring images of biological samples is a key trend has generated stable revenue streams for players in the objective lens market.





A wide range of photonics technologies are used in life-sciences imaging instruments. Need for multi-element design in lenses for bevy of biomedical and healthcare applications has spurred the growth prospects of objective lens market. Widespread adoption of objective lens in automated digital microscopes for high-throughput and high-resolution applications such as for acquiring images of biological samples is a key trend has generated stable revenue streams for players in the objective lens market. Substantial Demand in Semiconductor Industry Creates Stable Revenue Sources for Market Players: Rise in demand for cutting-edge imaging products in metrology has expanded promising avenues in the objective lens market. Objective lens technology is widely commercialized in interferometers. The objective lens market is offering enormous revenue streams to players who are developing products to meet semiconductor applications. Advanced mounting techniques and better functional flexure hinges have bolstered the uptake of products in the semiconductor applications, observed the analysts of a TMR study on the objective lens market. The penetration of digital imaging technologies in semiconductor inspection devices is fueling the demand. The growing number of PCB inspection microscopes in the market has spurred lucrative opportunities over the past few years.





Objective Lens Market: Key Drivers

Continuous advancements in the photonics and optics pertaining to microscopy equipment and imaging devices are shaping the expansion of avenues in objective lens market





Advancement in objective lens manufacturing techniques play a pivotal role in the product development in objective lens market. This includes emphasis on improving lens coating technologies and substrate materials. A case in point is development of FTIR (Fourier Transform Infrared) imaging microscopes.





Rise in R&D activities in labs and research centers especially in the healthcare industries increasingly rely on adopting state-of-the-art imaging technologies





Objective Lens – All Industrial Manufacturers and Key Market Players

Some of the key players in the objective lens market are Thorlabs, Inc., Meiji Techno Co., Ltd., Mitutoyo Corporation, Newport Corporation, OLYMPUS CORPORATION, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Leica Microsystems, Nikon Instruments Inc., Carl Zeiss Microscopy GmbH, KYOCERA SOC Corporation, and Jenoptik AG.

Objective Lens Market – Segmentation

Type

Achromat

Apochromat

Fluorite



Immersion

Air

Oil

Water

Glycerine

Magnification

1x - 10x

16x - 40x

50x - 100x

Above 100x

Application

Microscopy

Semiconductor Inspection System

Laser Processing Machine

Others (Telescopes, Education, etc.)

End-use Industry

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Semiconductor & Electronics

Industrial

Others (Automotive, Academia, etc.)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





