SECU Foundation Awards $200,000 Grant for UNCF Emergency Student Aid Program

RALEIGH, N.C., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this month, SECU Foundation announced a $200,000 grant for UNCF (United Negro College Fund) to provide emergency financial assistance for students attending one of the state’s five Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) within the University of North Carolina System. The grant will support UNCF’s Emergency Student Aid program to ensure college students impacted by the pandemic or other unexpected hardships remain on track to graduate.



“Students attending HBCUs are receiving a high-quality education — this grant will address students’ financial insecurities and help them cross the finish line,” said Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation Executive Director. “Education has been a core focus of our Foundation from the beginning, and we are pleased to assist UNCF in their efforts as staunch advocates for education and their students’ well-being.”

“UNCF is committed to serving the needs of students across the state of North Carolina, so establishing a relationship with the SECU Foundation is a tremendous step toward making a direct impact. Keeping students enrolled and equipped to secure higher education at HBCUs will yield more young people getting to and through college,” said Natia Walker, Development Director, UNCF.

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 84 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the U.S. with over $51 billion in assets and serves over 2.6 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $216 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e098ee8-855e-43c8-b91e-1baa075fd06e

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director

Office: 919-839-5562 | secufoundation@ncsecu.org