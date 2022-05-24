Eden Empire Inc. Signs Non-binding LOI With PLANTAVIDA to Strategically Expand Operations and Distribution Throughout South America, Europe and Australia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eden Empire Inc. (CSE: EDEN) (the “Company” or “Eden Empire” or “EDEN”) is pleased to announce the singing of a Non-Binding Letter of Intent agreement (the "AGREEMENT") with PLANTAVIDA located in Colombia.



The Agreement (the "AGREEMENT") dated May 20th, 2022, is made by and between EDEN EMPIRE INC. and “PLANTAVIDA”. The PLANTAVIDA SAS project located in north-western Cundinamarca, Colombia, is dedicated to implementing strategic social business, bringing safe, natural and ecologically friendly wellness products to the emerging cannabis business with the goal of providing work and social benefits to the community, such as education, unemployment, health, housing and security. PLANTAVIDA is licensed for the complete cycle of production, from seed to derivate and final product sale for national and export markets.

PLANTAVIDA is a fully licensed Colombian cannabis company focused on genetics, cultivation, derivatives and final product produced from high quality mineral organic feed stock at competitive prices.

Both EDEN and PLANTAVIDA are interested in pursuing a joint business in Colombia, Germany, Mexico and Australia with a focus of jointly developing, branding and marketing cannabis products,and recognize the immense opportunity to provide a standardized product and experience in the global marketplace. EDEN desires PLANTAVIDA to produce final products which conform to the final country of destination's laws and regulations. The Parties wish to work jointly developing the Product for sale for the Target Market; and EDEN will have access to all PLANTAVIDA products for distribution to all Franchisees providing access to PLANTAVIDA to the target markets.

“Eden Empire is excited to break into these new emerging markets. EDEN’s management team has spent time and resources within these markets and sees an important void in the supply chain gap where EDEN and PLANTAVIDA hope to play a part,” stated President Kolt Taekema.

The Parties are willing to use this Agreement as a basis for preliminary discussions, development, and marketing of the Product; including the sales in physical stores, online store, branding, packaging. This Agreement will serve as a presentation of intent until other formal Agreements between the Parties enter into force with definitive documents. The due-diligence period for both companies is a term of 60 days before entering into a definitive stage. Progress throughout these 60 days will be updated and communicated effectively to shareholders.

“At PLANTAVIDA, we are looking forward to elevating and furthering our relationship and capitalize on EDEN’s experience as we move into Colombia’s and Europe’s emerging retail markets,” stated Principal Marc Williams of PLANTAVIDA.

For further information related to PLANTAVIDA please visit their website at www.plantavida.co.

About EDEN Empire

EDEN Empire is in the business of investments and operations in the cannabis sector and engaging in retail cannabis sales. EDEN Empire intends to expand its retail operations in Canada and to expand its business to cannabis cultivation, extraction and processing‎ and become a fully integrated cannabis product company in the United States. EDEN Empire intends to expand its franchised locations in the State of Michigan.

EDEN Empire has an award winning and established nationwide brand, including a substantial intellectual property portfolio, and a dedicated management team with extensive cannabis industry experience. Upon completion of EDEN Empire’s currently intended acquisitions, and approval to operate its retail locations, the Company is expected to have a significant retail cannabis footprint in Canada and Michigan. Retail cannabis operations are an emerging sector with significant cash flow potential.

