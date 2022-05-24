Bedsore.Law™ Expands Into Louisiana, Adds Seasoned Trial Lawyer and Former Louisiana House of Rep. Member Chris J. Roy, Jr.

NEW ORLEANS, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chris J. Roy, Jr. is an accomplished trial lawyer with almost thirty years of experience holding nursing homes accountable. Based out of Alexandria, Louisiana, he fights for victims of neglect and abuse to make sure their rights are protected and that they receive fair compensation for their injuries. Chris has represented hundreds of families whose loved ones were injured or harmed because of medical negligence and neglect.

In 2008, Chris was elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives for the 25th District. He served on the Insurance, Commerce, and Agriculture Committees. He fought for the protection of the elderly from abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation. He was instrumental in passing laws to protect mentally disabled children. In 2010, Chris was named Legislator of the Year by the Louisiana Orthopedic Society.

Chris graduated with honors and a degree in political science from Louisiana State University in 1984. Chris received his law degree with honors from Southern University Law Center three years later.

Chris is originally from Marksville, Louisiana and planted his roots in Alexandria with his wife of 33 years and their three children.

We are proud to add such an accomplished person and trial attorney to the team.

With Chris's addition, Bedsore.Law™ has opened new offices in New Orleans and Alexandria to serve the Louisiana communities.

Bedsore.Law™ is the nation's first bedsore specialty litigation firm. With offices throughout California, Texas, Wyoming, Louisiana and Oklahoma, and with partner firms in all 50 States, we are the largest bedsore litigation firm in the U.S. If you or your loved one suffered from bedsores in a nursing home, call us.

