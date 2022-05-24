Wellspring Achieves FedRAMP Authorization for Innovation and IP Management Platform

CHICAGO, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellspring, the global leader in Innovation Ops software, today announced that it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authorization at a Moderate impact level for its Sophia Knowledge Management System. With FedRAMP Authority to Operate (ATO) now in place, Wellspring will be able to offer its Innovation and IP Management software to all US government agencies and national labs.



FedRAMP is among the world’s most rigorous cybersecurity certifications. It is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies. This milestone represents Wellspring’s second major cybersecurity certification, alongside ISO 27001.

“We are thrilled with this accomplishment, as the FedRAMP authorization indicates the strength of our commitment to information security,” commented Matt Hamilton, COO of Wellspring. “We have seen an enormous increase in cybersecurity concerns from all of our clients, and particularly those in the federal government. FedRAMP provides an excellent way for federal agencies, state governments, and others to leverage services that they can trust as best positioned to protect their data.”

Wellspring achieved FedRAMP authorization in partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs. “It was imperative for us to implement a global system that can track and manage all new technologies developed and commercialized through VA research activities,” explained Dr. John Kaplan, Director of Technology Transfer.

With over 500 clients including leading corporations, research institutions, and government agencies, Wellspring’s software products have become the world’s most trusted solutions for managing innovation, R&D, intellectual property, licensing, and technology commercialization.

“In this age of ecological change, economic shocks, and technology disruption, science-driven innovation has never been more important,” commented Robert Lowe, CEO of Wellspring. “The US federal government plays a crucial role in spurring key breakthroughs, through its own research as well as public grants and technology partnerships. FedRAMP authorization enables Wellspring to further our mission in supporting these critical innovation ecosystems, both within the US and around the world.”

About Wellspring

Wellspring is the world's leading provider of Innovation Ops software and solutions for corporations, universities, and government agencies. We help clients succeed in today's innovation economy by coordinating global R&D and innovation programs – managing development portfolios, researching technology trends, finding innovation partners, identifying startups, and commercializing inventions. Wellspring works with more than 500 organizations worldwide to support the continued development of the global Knowledge Supply Chain. For more information, please visit wellspring.com.

