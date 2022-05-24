Aery Aviation, LLC is Awarded Contract by the United States Air Force for Aerial Target Banner Towing Services

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aery Aviation LLC ("Aery") has been awarded a $9,950,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract for the Department of the Air Force, Pacific Air Forces, 11th Air Force, 3rd Wing, 3rd Operations Group (Joint Base) to perform aerial gunnery target banner towing services. Work will be performed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition.

Aery provides design, engineering, systems integration, modifications, certification, maintenance, and flight operations solutions that support critical aviation mission requirements for domestic and foreign governments and select corporations and individuals in the private sector. Aery has been awarded many prime contracts working with all branches of the United States military and military branches in multiple allied countries around the world. Aery is known for its small company agility with big company ability.

For additional information, please contact Heather McAfee at hmcafee@aeryaviation.com.

