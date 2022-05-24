Dapper Integrates With RCRDSHP to Onboard Collectors to Music NFT Platform

CASPER, WY, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dapper, the world's first publicly available smart wallet, today announced its integration with RCRDSHP, a digital collectibles platform for music. Beginning today, Dapper will seamlessly introduce and onboard its more than 2 million active users to RCRDSHP’s music NFTs. This integration represents a massive step towards introducing more people to the benefits of blockchain technology. RCRDSHP brings the global music community into the broader ecosystem, making it more robust and diverse.

After the digital market took off in the early 2000’s, streaming services saved the music industry. However, artists still have not generated more revenue or accrued more value. Despite roughly 80% of music revenue coming from streaming services, 90% of all streaming revenue goes to the top 1% of artists. Currently, with artists generating an average of less than one cent per stream, only 13,400 artists earn upwards of $50,000 or more per year on Spotify. With NFTs offering an additional unique way for musicians to sell their work, RCRDSHP streamlines access between artists and fans to generate sustainable revenue for artists and affordable music collectibles to fans. The integration with Dapper aims to further prioritize the accessibility of music NFTs, by delivering access to the music NFTs on the RCRDSHP platform to Dapper’s 2+ million active users.

“RCRDSHP could not be more excited to announce this integration with Dapper,” said RCRDSHP Founder & CEO, Obie Fernandez. “Dapper is second to none in terms of user-friendliness and functionality, and we anticipate new and existing RCRDSHP users will immediately benefit from this advancement. Music is valuable, but it is not being valued. Far too often, we’re seeing artists working multiple jobs to make ends meet, while fans miss even hearing the work of their favorite artists because there’s so much music released every day. We cannot wait to give millions of music fans a taste of a better, more valuable and compelling future.”

Powered by Flow, Dapper is widely recognized among the easiest and most secure ways to buy and store digital assets. In collaboration with Dapper, RCRDSHP will continue to incentivize fans to support their favorite artists through exclusive content and experiences tied to their engagement.

"Dapper's collaboration with RCRDSHP will accelerate how artists are able to engage audiences with their music," said Mik Naayem, CBO and Co-Founder of Dapper Labs. "This integration will allow people to easily onboard to RCRDSHP and seamlessly purchase exclusive NFT-backed music collectibles, enabling more fans to collect music from their favorite artists and artists to benefit from the value they create."

To celebrate the integration, RCRDSHP will offer a limited-quantity digital collectible pack, Dapper Starter Pack, that contains a full-range of electronic music styles and is chock full of exclusive tracks not available anywhere else. The first 20,000 members to make a qualifying purchase will receive an additional $10 bonus redeemable on the platform, and will receive a free “RCRDSHP VIP Club” NFT that grants exclusive access to upcoming monthly challenges and rewards.

To learn more about RCRDSHP and explore its extensive marketplace, visit: https://app.rcrdshp.com/. Follow RCRDSHP on Twitter or Medium, and join the conversation on Telegram and Discord.

For more information on Dapper and to create a Dapper Wallet, see: https://meetdapper.com/

Follow Dapper on Twitter or join the conversation on Discord.

ABOUT DAPPER LABS

Dapper Labs, the company behind NBA Top Shot and the original developers behind the Flow blockchain, uses blockchain technology to bring NFTs and new forms of digital engagement to fans around the world. Since it was founded in 2018, Dapper Labs has given consumer enthusiasts a real stake in the game by bringing them closer to the brands they love, enabling engaged and exciting communities for them to contribute to, and powering new pathways for them to become creators themselves. Dapper Labs' current studio partners include the NBA, NBPA, WNBA, WNBPA, Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, Genies and UFC. Notable investors in Dapper Labs include Andreessen Horowitz, Coatue, Union Square Ventures, Venrock, Google Ventures (GV), Samsung, and the founders of Dreamworks, Reddit, Coinbase, Zynga, and AngelList, among others. For more about Dapper Labs' products and mission, visit dapperlabs.com.

ABOUT RCRDSHP

RCRDSHP is the first digital collectibles platform dedicated to electronic music. With investment from Dapper Labs and major NFT advocates, it aims to connect artists and fans in new, gamified ways secured by blockchain technology that benefit the people making the music happen. It uses the energy-efficient Flow blockchain to mint collectibles with a tiny carbon footprint. RCRDSHP’s music and content partners include pioneering artists and events in electronic music.