CurrencyWorks to Present at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. Global Investment Conference

Los Angeles, CA., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks'' or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), an award-winning, full-service blockchain platform provider, announced today that it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference . The event is taking place from May 23-26, 2022.



Cameron Chell, Chairman of CurrencyWorks, will provide an overview of the Company’s business during a virtual presentation. If you are an institutional or retail investor, and would like to listen to CurrencyWorks’ presentation, please click here to register for the conference.

The Company’s presentation was made available online at 7 a.m. EDT on May 24, 2022. It will be archived for 90 days.

Hundreds of corporate presentations and panels will be available live and on-demand between May 24-26, 2022.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates a full-service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info, visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov , searching CWRK.

Media Contact:

Arian Hopkins

arian@currencyworks.io

Company Contact:

Bruce Elliott, President

Phone: 424-570-9446

Bruce.Elliott@currencyworks.io

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.