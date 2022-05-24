RMJ Supply to Distribute Signify’s Philips Horticulture LED Grow Lights

NEW YORK, NY, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- RMJ Supply , a horticultural equipment distributor that facilitates the design and integration of complex engineered systems in North America, will distribute Signify’s Philips horticulture LED lighting products and solutions , specifically designed for commercial crop cultivation.



This agreement expands RMJ’s leadership in the procurement of professional equipment for use in professional, controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation facilities.

RMJ will offer the complete portfolio of Philips horticulture LED grow lights. The portfolio includes the Philips Greenpower LED Toplighting Linear and Toplighting Compact , the Philips GreenPower LED Production Module , designed for multilayer crop cultivation, and the Philips GrowWise Control System , which offers full flexibility and control over Philips horticulture LED lighting systems. As a result of existing relationships with several multi-state operators, RMJ is supporting the integration of Philips brand lighting solutions from Signify into the cultivation practices of key grow facilities.

“We could not be more excited to offer Signify’s innovative Philips LED grow lights to help commercial cultivators scale their operations,” said Mike Kupferman, founder and CEO of RMJ Supply. “Not only that, we are working closely with their team of plant specialists to design and implement custom solutions to help customers of all sizes increase yields, and improve the quality and the consistency of their crops.”

RMJ, which has been designing some of North America’s largest and most complex cultivation facilities since 2017, works with suppliers and manufacturers of equipment across all categories. Through the knowledge of its founder and management team, RMJ has become a single source for equipment procurement and consumables for commercial operators. From build-out to improvement solutions, RMJ has worked with cultivators across the nation to improve operational efficiencies through the integration of complex engineered equipment systems.

For more information or to contact an RMJ expert for Philips horticulture LED grow lighting, please visit https://rmjsupply.com/philips-led/ .

About RMJ Supply

RMJ Supply (“RMJ”) is a solutions focused distributor simplifying the design and delivery of Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) projects through the procurement of horticultural equipment and fulfillment of critical cultivation and facilities supplies. Founded in 2017, RMJ combines proprietary technology, unparalleled industry expertise, and established procurement management best practices to evaluate sourcing alternatives, integrate engineered systems, and mitigate project risks. Learn more at https://rmjsupply.com/ .

Media Contact

Kyle Porter

CMW Media

rmj@cmwmedia.com

858.264.6600