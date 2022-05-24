Compagnie Financière Tradition: Voting result of the Annual General Meeting and dividend

English French German

Ad hoc announcement pursuant

to Article 53 of the Six Exchange

Regulation Listing Rules Lausanne, 24 May 2022

Voting result of the Annual General Meeting and dividend

The Annual General Meeting held on May 24, 2022 at 3.30 pm approved the proposals of the Board of Directors published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce on April 29, 2022.

Moreover, the dividend consists (i) of a cash payment of a gross amount of CHF 5.00 («cash dividend») per bearer share of CFT with a nominal value of CHF 2.50 («bearer share(s)») and (ii) the distribution of one bearer share for every 200 bearer shares held («stock dividend A») to be deducted from the reserve from capital contribution, and (iii) one bearer share for every 200 shares held (“stock dividend B”) to be deducted from the general reserve.

The reference share price corresponds to the average of the closing prices of the bearer shares on SIX Swiss Exchange for the 20 trading days preceding the date of the Annual General Meeting (i.e. from 26 April to 23 May 2022), less the gross amount of the cash dividend of CHF 5.00, i.e. CHF 105.23

The taxable gross amount for the cash dividend is CHF 5.00 for every bearer share held and for the stock dividend B CHF 0.53 (reference share price divided by 200) for every bearer share held. The stock dividend A is not subject to the federal withholding tax.

The total amount of the dividend is CHF 45’456’387.24 (including the Stock dividend A, the amount of which is deducted from the reserve from capital contributions) and the available retained earnings carried is CHF 119’096’171 subject to the amount of treasury shares held at the dividend detachment date (on 27 May 2022).



Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,300 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.tradition.com.



Patrick Combes, President Rohan Sant Compagnie Financière Tradition SA Voxia communication +41 (0)21 343 52 87 +41 (0)22 591 22 63 actionnaire@tradition.ch rohan.sant@voxia.ch

Attachment