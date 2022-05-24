Minority Business Partners Honored by Drexel University With Alumni Entrepreneur Award

PHILADELPHIA, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cofounders of Connexus Technology, Lawrence James, President & CEO, and Christopher Holland II, Chief Operating Officer, were honored by Drexel University for achievement in entrepreneurship. The Alumni Entrepreneur Award was awarded to the pair based on initiative, innovation, decision-making, risk-taking, and tenacity in business. The award also recognized their ability to persevere despite systemic inequities. Connexus, which is a IT Staffing and Managed IT Services company, has overcome many obstacles in order to succeed, and this award recognized their ability to realize their goals despite those challenges.

Each year, Drexel recognizes alumni for their achievements in their profession and the community. The university encourages all members of the alumni and university community to participate in the awards process by sharing the achievements of alumni, colleagues and friends with the Awards Committee for nomination. Both Mr. James and Mr. Holland were nominated by the college in which they received their degrees: The College of Computing & Informatics.

Mr. James said, "It's a great honor to be recognized by our alma mater, Drexel University. I have so much pride in this institution which provided an excellent foundation for the creation of our company. If it were not for Drexel, our incredible team, much prayer, and determination to succeed, Connexus would not be where it is today."

Mr. James and Mr. Holland were presented with an alumni award on Sunday, May 22, 2022, during a special ceremony at Drexel University.

About Connexus Technology

Connexus Technology is an IT Staffing and Managed IT Services firm that provides large organizations with top-notch business IT and technical professionals. For more than 18 years, Connexus has been helping customers across the globe in a wide variety of industries to improve operations and profitability with innovative software solutions and providing expert on/offsite consultants.

Image 1: Lawrence James (Left), Christopher Holland (Right)





Photo taken of Lawrence and Chris at Drexel University's Alumni Entrepreneur Award ceremony Sunday May 22, 2022.









