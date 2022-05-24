Fundbox Builds Working Capital Solution on Stripe Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fundbox announced today its working capital platform is now embedded within Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses. A market leader in providing embedded working capital solutions for B2B sellers, Fundbox’s collaboration with Stripe is the first of many new integrations to come as the company targets expansion with B2C sellers, particularly e-commerce merchants.



The Stripe App Marketplace, Stripe’s new ecosystem for financial services, features Fundbox as a leading provider of working capital solutions. These solutions provide financial flexibility, allowing businesses to cover unexpected expenses, make critical payments, like purchasing inventory or making payroll, or invest in business upgrades for future growth.

“This new collaboration enables us to tap into the substantial number of e-commerce merchants, most of which are B2C, that already use Stripe for their payment needs,” says Prashant Fuloria, CEO of Fundbox. “Over the last few years, we’ve cemented our position as a leader in working capital for B2B sellers by embedding ourselves within their accounting and invoicing systems and processes. This expansion into B2C merchants is a natural evolution of our business, and we’re excited to work with Stripe in our next phase of growth.”

Business owners can access Fundbox solutions through embedded experiences with business systems like Stripe or directly through the native Fundbox website and mobile app. Fundbox has unlocked access to over $3B in working capital and connected with half a million businesses on its platform.

About Fundbox

Fundbox is an embedded working capital platform for small businesses. Business owners can access solutions through embedded experiences with business solutions like Stripe or directly through the native Fundbox website and mobile app. The company has connected with half a million businesses and unlocked more than $3B in working capital. Fundbox has received numerous awards including the Forbes AI 50, CB Insights Fintech 250, and Fintech Breakthrough Awards. Founded in 2013, Fundbox currently has 300+ employees and offices in San Francisco, CA; Dallas, TX; New York, NY; and Tel Aviv, Israel. Learn more at fundbox.com.