Naturally New York Hosts Premiere Pitch Slam Event In New York City with Specialty Food Association

NEW YORK , May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first-ever Pitch Slam in New York for the natural and specialty products industry will take place from 4:00-5:30 p.m. on June 13 at the Javits Center (Hall D) during the Summer Fancy Food Show . Hosted by Naturally New York (NNY), in partnership with the Specialty Food Association (SFA), Pitch Slam provides a platform for entrepreneurs in the natural and specialty products industry to present their consumer packaged goods (CPG) product or service to a panel of industry judges and audience members for a chance to win prize packages with a total value of more than $70,000.



“We’re so pleased to be working with Naturally New York to put a spotlight on some of the outstanding, creative food and beverage brands that both of our organizations represent at the Summer Fancy Food Show,” said Denise Purcell, vice president of content and education for the Specialty Food Association. “We’re looking forward to a fun, informative competition and a rewarding collaboration.”

To qualify for the competition, startup companies must have been in the market for at least one year, having generated $100,000 - $2,000,000 in gross revenues during 2021, across all sales channels. Applications were received from entrepreneurs around the country, but only these five finalists will advance to the live show to present their pitch:

The New York Pitch Slam event, named “A Fancy New York Pitch Slam,” is open to all, and tickets can be purchased for $35 (or $25 for NNY members ); Fancy Food Show attendees may attend as part of their show registration . Light refreshments will be served and attendees will receive new product samples from local, emerging natural and specialty brands. They will also have the opportunity to vote for the People’s Choice winner. The grand prize winner of the Pitch Slam competition will be selected by a panel of esteemed judges, based on a 3-minute pitch presentation, storytelling abilities, innovative offering, social impact plan, branding and packaging, and market viability. Judges include: Scott Crawford, CMO, Fresh Direct; Neda Daneshzadeh, co-founder and managing partner, Prelude Growth Partners; Kate Harper, chief brand curator, Hive Brands; and Michael Meyer, partner, L Catterton and CEO, “I and love and you.” Heather Terry, co-founder and CEO of GoodSam Foods, and executive board member and founding partner of Naturally New York will serve as master of ceremonies.

“On behalf of our entire board at Naturally New York, we are thrilled to host the first Pitch Slam in New York City at Summer Fancy Food Show,” said Eric Schnell, co-founder, BeyondBrands and co-chair, Naturally New York. “The five finalists who made the cut are a diverse group of emerging CPG brands; each standouts in their respective categories. It will certainly be a highlight of the show, and an event you will not want to miss.”

“A Fancy New York Pitch Slam” is sponsored by Ampla , BeyondBrands , BeyondSKU , Brandjectory , FounderMade , Haven’s Kitchen , Natural Marketing Institute , New Hope Network , Pitch Publicity , Specialty Food Association , SPINS and SRW Agency . To attend, register at: https://www.naturallynewyork.org/2022-pitch-slam-info . Naturally New York is a 501(c)(6) non-profit corporation that was formed in 2021 to connect Metro New York entrepreneurs, investors and service providers in the natural products community. NNY is the first East Coast regional affiliate of the Naturally Network , which debuted with Naturally Boulder nearly two decades ago and has since grown to more than 5,000 members and 20,000 champions throughout the natural products community. To become part of the Naturally New York community, visit: https://www.naturallynewyork.org/joinus .

