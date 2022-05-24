ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

London, 24 May 2022 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that all resolutions at today’s annual general meeting (“AGM”) were duly passed by shareholders.

Sébastien de Montessus, President and CEO, commented “Michael Beckett has played an invaluable role in Endeavour’s transformation into the leading global gold producer we are today. On behalf of us all at Endeavour, I would like to thank him for his outstanding contribution and leadership. On a personal level, I am grateful for the mentorship and support that Michael has offered me throughout this period. His breadth of knowledge has been indispensable, and we all wish him the very best on his retirement. I would also like to welcome Venkat as our new Chair, and I look forward to working closely with both him and Ian Cockerill, our new Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, as they join our Board.”

All resolutions were taken by poll and the results for the resolutions voted upon at the annual general meeting are set out below:

RESOLUTION VOTES

FOR %

FOR VOTES

AGAINST %

AGAINST TOTAL VOTES % OF ISC VOTED VOTES WITHHELD ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS 1. To receive the 2021 Annual Report 198,263,935 99.95% 91,464 0.05% 198,355,399 79.77% 65,581 2. To re-elect James Askew as Director 193,718,140 97.64% 4,673,922 2.36% 198,392,062 79.79% 28,918 3. To re-elect Alison Baker as Director 194,774,289 98.18% 3,617,099 1.82% 198,391,388 79.79% 29,592 4. To elect Ian Cockerill as Director 198,293,573 99.95% 97,620 0.05% 198,391,193 79.79% 29,787 5. To re-elect Livia Mahler as Director 197,924,448 99.76% 466,760 0.24% 198,391,208 79.79% 29,772 6. To re-elect David Mimran as Director 193,717,093 97.64% 4,675,025 2.36% 198,392,118 79.79% 28,862 7. To re-elect Sébastien de Montessus as Director 196,800,413 99.20% 1,591,353 0.80% 198,391,766 79.79% 29,214 8. To re-elect Naguib Sawiris as Director 193,696,286 97.63% 4,695,274 2.37% 198,391,560 79.79% 29,419 9. To elect Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan as Director 197,163,176 99.38% 1,228,654 0.62% 198,391,830 79.79% 29,149 10. To re-elect Tertius Zongo as Director 180,879,503 91.17% 17,512,462 8.83% 198,391,965 79.79% 29,014 11. To reappoint BDO LLP as auditors 198,429,294 98.51% 3,010,251 1.49% 201,439,545 81.01% 147,810 12. To authorise the Audit Committee to fix the remuneration of the auditors of the Company 195,688,192 98.64% 2,699,406 1.36% 198,387,598 79.79% 33,382 13. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy set out on pages 135 to 147 in the 2021 Annual Report 178,821,773 90.52% 18,721,174 9.48% 197,542,947 79.45% 878,031 14. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report (excluding the Directors’ Remuneration Policy) set out on pages 128 to 155 in the 2021 Annual Report 139,138,636 70.14% 59,243,189 29.86% 198,381,825 79.78% 39,153 15. Authority to allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into shares 193,805,520 97.68% 4,599,669 2.32% 198,405,189 79.79% 15,790





RESOLUTION VOTES

FOR %

FOR VOTES

AGAINST %

AGAINST TOTAL VOTES % OF ISC VOTED VOTES WITHHELD SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS 16. General authority to disapply pre-emption rights 194,850,614 98.21% 3,549,430 1.79% 198,400,044 79.79% 20,936 17. Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights 192,981,151 98.11% 3,725,345 1.89% 196,706,496 79.11% 1,714,484 18. Authority to purchase own shares 198,260,841 99.93% 144,772 0.07% 198,405,613 79.79% 15,368 19. Authority to call general meetings on not less than 14 clear days’ notice 194,592,863 98.08% 3,818,299 1.92% 198,411,162 79.80% 9,459

As at the date and time of the AGM, the total number of issued ordinary shares of the Company was 248,646,262 and the Company held 213,900 ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights for the ordinary shares was therefore 248,432,362. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes ‘for’ or ‘against’ a resolution.

While Resolution 13, to approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy, received support exceeding 90%, the Board notes that Resolution 14, to approve the annual report on directors' remuneration contained in the Directors' Remuneration Report, received approximately 70% support. Endeavour will therefore continue to engage with shareholders in the coming months and will publish an update on that engagement within six months of the AGM.

Copies of resolutions passed at the AGM, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will shortly be uploaded to the FCA’s National Storage Mechanism in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 and available to view at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Endeavour Mining

Martino De Ciccio

Vice President - Strategy & Investor Relations

+44 203 640 8665

mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com Brunswick Group LLP in London

Carole Cable, Partner

+44 7974 982 458

ccable@brunswickgroup.com







Vincic Advisors in Toronto

John Vincic, Principal

+1 647 402 6375

john@vincicadvisors.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

