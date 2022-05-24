Atari Announces New Web3 Initiative and Reaffirms Commitment

to Blockchain Business

Paris, 24 May, 2022 6:45pm – Atari SA and its subsidiaries (“Atari”), one of the world’s most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers, announces Atari X, an initiative that consolidates Atari’s blockchain interests into a unified operation that is wholly controlled by Atari. The initiative will drive the development of a robust blockchain ecosystem that intertwines gaming, utility, and community. In announcing Atari X, Atari reaffirms its commitment to blockchain, and its belief that blockchain is an important element of Atari’s business and strategy.

“We believe that blockchain will continue to grow to be a significant part of our business, and will create new ways for us to interact and collaborate with partners, players and fans of our brand,” said Wade Rosen, Chairman and CEO of Atari. “Atari X is where we will harness all of our energy and creativity related to blockchain and build out an exciting Web3 ecosystem for our community.”

Within Atari X, the Company is already working on the creation of the new branded token. Atari announced its intention to do this on April 18, 2022 and has made progress building out the team, adding key partners, and is working to define the utility, governance, and tokenomics of the new branded token. Atari has entered into an agreement with NiftyLabs to be the token project’s primary developer.

“NiftyLabs has a smart, dynamic team that is well-aligned with our goals and our business approach,” said Rosen. “We are excited to have NiftyLabs working on our new token and exchange, and participating in the development of our blockchain strategy.”

Atari is actively partnering with developer NiftyLabs, metaverse and NFT innovation and investment platform Everyrealm, the emerging technology company Virtual Human Studios, the open-world metaverse The Sandbox, and the metaverse arcade experience studio Arcade O.G.

In addition, the Company will continue to pursue collaborations with high-quality partners that are pushing boundaries within Web3 in order to build out its ecosystem more robustly and more rapidly. These collaborations will generate opportunities for creativity and innovation, deliver value and utility, and bring new members to expand the community.

"Atari is a pioneer in video games and also the first game studio that embraced user-generated content and the immersive possibilities of the Metaverse, launching their first NFTs on The Sandbox gaming virtual world,” said Sébastien Borget, co-founder and COO, The Sandbox. “They take a very open-minded approach to work with our teams creatively – from building a social hub for their fans to refreshing their most iconic licenses in 3D with multiplayer gameplay and engaging quests. We can't wait for players to engage with them on our platform."

Atari also announces new social media channels in order to support communications and community building. Stay up to date on the Atari X initiative on Twitter (@AtariX__) and join the Atari X community on Discord ( https://discord.gg/mhr6bPpJAX ).

Gaming. Atari will create fun, exciting experiences for players and build community with an expanded presence in Web3 gaming.

Utility. Atari will make utility a core component of Web3 projects to ensure they are relevant, tangible, valuable and sustainable to participants and to the broader community. This includes our token, what we do in the metaverse, blockchain gaming, and NFT initiatives.

Community. Atari believes that in the decentralized landscape of Web3, community is a requirement. The company will design projects that encourage participation and feedback, and give the community an active voice.

