G&E Industries Announces Release of RollBotz, the World’s Best Weed Cone Filler

Las Vegas, NV, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G&E Industries, the creators of the best-selling Wakit Grinders, have announced their newest innovation – RollBotz, the world’s best weed cone filler. Featuring their patented ball-and-chain technology, RollBotz is the only grinder that can fill a cone at the push of a button.

It is the brainchild of founder and president Gustavo Reyes, who wanted to create a solution to users who constantly struggle to fill their cones correctly. It can be a difficult and frustrating experience, Reyes says, but with RollBotz, it is quick and easy – every time.

“I personally didn't like cones to smoke because when you smoke a cone, the last quarter-inch or so always stops burning because it’s not packed right,” Reyes says. “Either you have to relight it or people will put something in and start packing the cone, which you can’t do because of the airflow. With RollBotz, you can smoke all the way to the tip.”

https://youtu.be/Lj2O_bgMpNkI

Providing a superior experience is one of the goals behind RollBotz. The other, Reyes says, is to make it easier for people with difficulties with dexterity challenges to fill and enjoy their cone any time they want it.

“We have really thought about that,” Reyes says. “For people with osteoporosis, arthritis, and different things like that, rolling can be difficult. But our technology is changing that.”

RollBotz uses a revolutionary ball-and-chain grinder, replacing the traditional grinders with metal teeth. One of the reasons for this, Reyes explains, is that traditional grinders pulverize the delicate cannabis flower – but RollBotz quickly separates it from the stem and grinds it into the perfect consistency each time you use it.

Even better, it automatically spins the cone at the same time, creating a vortex that pulls the ground cannabis down into the cone, which fills it completely and hands-free. The result is a perfect smoke that can be made in only a few seconds, giving people confidence and peace of mind knowing that their cone is flawlessly filled – without the hassle of having to fill it by hand.

RollBotz is currently available online in Black Onyx, Supreme Red, and Bubblegum Pink colors. They have also hosted live events in Las Vegas and California, where they quickly sold out of products. They are planning upcoming shows in major cities across the United States, including one in Chicago.

It has been a period of massive growth for Reyes and G&E Industries. In a few short years, they have evolved from a single idea born in 2016 to one of the fastest rising cannabis paraphernalia producers in the country. Reyes credits their innovative solutions as well as their commitment to quality in every product they create. Because when it comes to the cannabis industry, there are a lot of substandard items being sold in the marketplace.

“Most of the stuff in our industry, people will buy it and 2-3 months later, it will break,” Reyes says. “That is kind of the way the industry is made, but I just don’t agree with that. It upsets me when I buy something for, let’s say $200, and now it doesn’t work.

“So, we offer a 6-month warranty on our electric grinder and on our weed cone filler. Nobody does that in this industry.”

With a groundbreaking new product on the market and plans for rapid expansion in the coming months, G&E Industries is poised for what should prove to be a record-setting year in 2022.

G&E Industries is the creator of Wakit Grinders and RollBotz, revolutionizing the cannabis space with innovative and high-quality paraphernalia. To learn more, please visit www.weedconefiller.com .



Contact Information: