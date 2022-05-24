The VIROO Creator Challenge call for submissions is now open to all VR creators

BILBAO, Spain, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Virtual Reality company Virtualware announced today a new Creator Challenge call for submissions around its VIROO platform.



Aspiring to democratize VR technology through our enterprise VR platform VIROO, this call aims to celebrate Unity® creators who are leveraging VR content and making access to Virtual Reality solutions easier for all.

Submissions are open from May 24-June 12. Those selected will be awarded a Creator Pro Annual Licence valued at $15,000.

VIROO® is the all-in-one VR platform that is revolutionizing the VR industry by blurring the lines between physical and digital, empowering organizations and teams to accelerate their digital transformation. It aims to become the standard for developing multi-user and remote VR collaboration applications worldwide, allowing to create, manage and deploy immersive projects without constraints.

The patented technology is a digital solution that allows the remotely developing and deploying of multi-user Virtual Reality applications.

Virtualware conceives VIROO as the next leap in the Virtual Reality industry. The company expects hundreds of users will start developing complex, affordable, and meaningful immersive content that changes the world.

VIROO is a platform that works seamlessly in larger physical spaces developed for VR, the VIROO® Room, allowing several teams to work at full scale in the same material and virtual area.

Especially in the AWE USA 22 framework, the company invites Unity-creators worldwide to unleash their talents and create VR content using VIROO®. In addition, private companies who want to elevate their profiles, generate new revenue streams, and offer unique VR solutions can be eligible for this Creator Challenge.

In recent years, VIROO® has been the backbone of many simulators created by major companies. For example, the multinational GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy is training its personnel and the technology that will soon enable the virtual training of ADIF railway infrastructure maintenance personnel.

Virtualware is one of the most experienced Virtual Reality companies in the world.

Founded nearly 18 years ago, in 2004, it offers cutting-edge solutions to various Fortune industrial 500 companies, including GE Hitachi, Petronas, Iberdrola, Repsol, ArcelorMittal, Danone, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer, and Merck, to name a few.

Global powerhouses such as Guardian Glass, Biogen, Alstom, Land Rover Jaguar, Faurecia, and Suez, and institutions such as ADIF, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, the King's College London, or Kessler Foundation also count on Virtualware as a key technology solutions provider.

The corporation expects more than 50 global organizations and industry associations to use the VIROO® standard in their processes by 2023.

To date, Virtualware has around 15 VIROO® user organizations (Industrial Companies, Universities, and Vocational Training Centers) and has deployed 20 VIROO® rooms around the world, in Wilmington and San Jose in the United States, Markham in Canada, Bogota in Colombia, Aguascalientes and Mexico City in Mexico, and others in Spain, including in Madrid and the Basque Country.