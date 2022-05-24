Blyncsy's Machine Vision Technology Selected to Improve Public Transit in New York Tri-State Area

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transit Tech Lab announced that Blyncsy was selected among nearly 150 other applicants for the COVID-19 Recovery and Environmental Sustainability challenges, a global competition calling for technologies to improve public transit safety and meet clean energy objectives.

Transit Tech Lab presented Blyncsy with the opportunity to pilot it's Payver technology to gain insights into the condition of bus shelters and properly allocate resources to ensure bus shelters are clean and safe for NJ Transit. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will also be piloting Payver to monitor paint line striping visibility and pavement condition. Blyncsy's Payver technology utilizes dash cam imagery and machine learning algorithms to passively provide a roadway view of bus stops and automatically detect maintenance issues. Blyncsy's machine vision technology can detect anything the eye can see, like whether a bus shelter is blocked or if trash and graffiti are present. Payver can also detect street lighting to see if shelters are properly lit at night or if a light is on during the day.

Currently, bus shelter maintenance relies on manual inspections and public complaints which can result in longer response times to issues. By using machine vision on roadways, agencies will gain near real-time insights, thus decreasing emissions and increasing the speed and efficiency of maintenance.

The COVID-19 Response Challenge was launched with the goal of ensuring customers and employees feel safe, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and making transit more responsive to the needs of New Yorkers. "Blyncsy's goal is to make people actually want to use transit again and that they feel safe doing so. By addressing safety critical issues the minute they occur, we can help rejuvenate transit everywhere," said Mark Pittman, founder and CEO of Blyncsy.

Blyncsy, along with the other seven companies chosen, will test their solutions over an 8-week period with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and NJ TRANSIT.

