American Addiction Centers Hosts Live Panel on May 25 to Discuss Addiction Among Veterans and Service Members

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Military Appreciation Month, American Addiction Centers (AAC) is hosting a live online panel discussion May 25 at 2 p.m. EST with several of its therapists who provide addiction treatment to our nation’s heroes. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse , more than one in ten veterans have been diagnosed with a substance use disorder and those individuals are three to four times more likely to receive a diagnosis of PTSD or depression. There are also several risk factors that put military personnel at risk of addiction and co-occurring mental health conditions, including combat experience, psychological distress, military culture and increased risk of injury.



The panel will air live on AAC’s Facebook , LinkedIn and YouTube channels. The panelist include:

Christine Hernando, LMHC – Veteran/First Responder Program Coordinator, River Oaks Treatment Center

Dr. Steven Ramos, LCSW, BCD – Assistant Clinical Director, River Oaks Treatment Center

C.J. Jemison – Counselor III, M.S., PSY, LADC-S, LADC, CPC-I – Counselor, Desert Hope Treatment Center

Andy Ansola – Group Facilitator, Recovery First Treatment Center

For more information or to learn more about the panelists, visit https://americanaddictioncenters.org/social/caring-for-our-nations-heroes

American Addiction Centers offers a specialized program for veterans and military members. The Salute to Recovery program helps them develop solid strategies to promote positive decision-making and permanent healthy lifestyle changes. American Addiction Centers also partners with dozens of VA medical centers nationwide as a community care provider to ensure more veterans have timely access to addiction treatment year-round. The company’s commitment to hire veterans has also earned the addiction treatment provider the gold award from the U.S. Department of Labor as a recipient of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion award.

American Addiction Centers is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at AmericanAddictionCenters.org or call 866-244-1070 for help. We also offer several online resources for the public. Visit americanaddictioncenters.org/online-resources to learn more.

