AIR Communities Presents 2022 Housing Impact Award

Los Angeles, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apartment Income REIT Corp., known as AIR Communities, presented the annual AIR Communities Housing Impact Award to California State Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio during the Mayoral Housing, Transportation, and Jobs Summit hosted by the Los Angeles Business Council (LABC).

AIR Communities honored Assemblywoman Rubio for her influential role in helping build the political will needed to pass major housing legislation and tempering initiatives that would have inhibited investment in housing.

“Assemblywoman Rubio is a strong and reasonable voice of moderation and consensus at a time when many choose confrontation over cooperation,” said Patti Shwayder, AIR’s Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer. “We applaud her dedication to interfacing with a variety of stakeholders on the potential impacts of housing policy, and we celebrate her commitment to finding pragmatic solutions to complex problems.”

Established in 2010, the Housing Impact Award celebrates individuals who have made a positive impact on finding creative solutions to improve housing in Los Angeles and California. Previous recipients include California State Senator Anna Caballero, Los Angeles Mayors Antonio Villaraigosa and Eric Garcetti, and former LA City Council President Herb Wesson.

“We are grateful for AIR’s support of this award which honors those who are dedicated to finding solutions to our housing crisis,” said Mary Leslie, President of LABC. “For more than a decade, AIR has made clear its commitment to working with local leaders to make Los Angeles a better place to live.”

###

About Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIR Communities)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with 76 communities in 11 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com .

Attachment