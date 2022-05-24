BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: PCSB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq - PCSB), CynergisTek Inc. (NYSE American - CTEK), Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq - ETTX), Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq – HMTV)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



PCSB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq - PCSB)

Under the terms of the agreement, PCSB will be acquired by Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq - BRKL) (“Brookline”). Stockholders of PCSB will receive, for each share of PCSB, at the holder’s election, either $22.00 in cash consideration or 1.3284 shares of Brookline common stock for each share of PCSB common stock, subject to allocation procedures to ensure 60% of the outstanding shares of PCSB common stock will be converted to Brookline common stock. The investigation concerns whether the PCSB Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Brookline is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/pcsb-financial-corporation-nasdaq-pcsb/.

CynergisTek Inc. (NYSE American - CTEK)

Under the terms of the agreement, CynergisTek will be acquired by Clearwater Compliance LLC (collectively with its affiliates, “Clearwater”). CynergisTek shareholders will receive $1.25 per share in cash for every share of CynergisTek they own. The investigation concerns whether the CynergisTek Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Clearwater is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/cynergistek-inc-nyse-american-ctek/.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq - ETTX)

Under the terms of the agreement, Entasis will be acquired by Innoviva, Inc. (“Innoviva”) (Nasdaq - INVA). Entasis shareholders will receive $2.20 per share in cash for every share of Entasis they own. Innoviva currently owns approximately 60% of the outstanding shares of Entasis common stock. The investigation concerns whether the Entasis Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Innoviva is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/entasis-therapeutics-holdings-inc-nasdaq-ettx/.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq – HMTV)

Under the terms of the agreement, Hemisphere will be acquired by a subsidiary of Gato Investments LP (“Gato”), a portfolio investment of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. Hemisphere shareholders will receive $7.00 for each share of Hemisphere stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the Hemisphere Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Gato is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/hemisphere-media-group-inc-nasdaq-hmtv/.

