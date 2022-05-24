The CSPOA is Calling Upon All Americans and Law Enforcement Nationwide to Come Together in Pursuit of the Truth Regarding the 2020 Election

PHOENIX, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following is an open letter from the Constitutional Sheriffs & Peace Officers Association:

The Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA) is calling upon all Americans and law enforcement nationwide to come together in pursuit of the truth regarding the 2020 election.

Considering the persistent allegations of election fraud since even before the 2020 elections began, and as a response to the perpetual polarizing effect this has had on the American people, the CSPOA would like to put this issue to rest. Our constitutional republic and peaceful future as a free people absolutely depend on it.

In the opinion of the CSPOA, there is very compelling physical evidence presented by truethevote.org in the movie "2000 Mules" produced by Dinesh D'Souza. "Law Enforcement has to step in at this point," asserts D'Souza, and we absolutely agree with him. Therefore, we are asking for all local law enforcement agencies to work together to pursue investigations to determine the veracity of the "2000 Mules" information.

If D'Souza's documentary is wrong, then we want that exposed. If it's correct, then we want proper investigations fully undertaken and the criminals responsible prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

No one, from either side of the aisle, ought to be against honest, professional, and independent investigations. We ask for all Americans to demonstrate civility and cooperation as we pursue the truth.

What we want is the truth; let the consequences fall where they may.

