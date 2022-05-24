Quakertown, PA, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QNB Corp. Declares Q2 2022 Dividend

Quakertown, PA (24 May 2022) The Board of Directors of QNB Corp. (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), parent company of QNB Bank, at a regular meeting on May 24, 2022, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share. The cash dividend is payable on June 24, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 10, 2022.

QNB Corp. offers commercial and retail banking services through the twelve banking offices of its subsidiary, QNB Bank. QNB Corp.’s stock is traded in the over-the-counter market under the symbol “QNBC.” For more information, visit QNB’s website at QNBbank.com.