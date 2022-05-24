USO and Coca-Cola Hit the Racetrack in Honor of Service Members and Their Families

Arlington, VA, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The USO – America’s leading nonprofit organization supporting service members and their families – is teaming up with The Coca-Cola Company on Memorial Day weekend to honor our Armed Forces and bring the thrill of NASCAR to military members at the Coca-Cola 600. This year, NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie will represent the USO at NASCAR’s race and one of the nation’s largest Memorial Day celebrations.

“Memorial Day weekend is a time to reflect on our nation’s values and honor those who sacrifice so much to preserve them,” said Brian Cowart, the USO’s Chief Development and Marketing Officer. “We are grateful for the support of Coca-Cola, as well as Corey LaJoie and his team, as we bring civilians and the military community together to recognize our heroes in uniform, including those who have given their lives in the line of duty and those who are serving so selflessly.”

LaJoie, will be driving his No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet painted with red, white, and blue camouflage, the USO logo, and messages of support to our service members. As part of NASCAR’s 600 Miles of Remembrance, the car is also driven in memory of Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum, whose name appears on the car’s windshield header.

“Representing the USO on Memorial Day weekend is a dream come true,” said LaJoie. “The Coca-Cola 600 is one of my favorite races on the schedule as well as being my home race. The opportunity to partner with the USO and Coca-Cola will allow us to really show the service members and their families a great time at the track as well as remember the brave men and women who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.”

The USO invites attendees to learn more about how they can support our troops at the following Coca-Cola 600 activities:

Mobile USO Visit: The USO invites the public to check out the Mobile USO in the Fan Zone to learn more about how these state-of-the-art vehicles provide service members across the globe with a place to relax and reconnect. On race day LaJoie will visit a second Mobile USO unit parked in the racetrack’s infield to greet service members and their families.

The USO and Coca-Cola in the Track’s Fan Zone: Visitors can learn more about the USO, send a message to service members and commemorate their time at the event while taking a photo in the USO photo booth The public is also welcomed to stop by the Fan Zone for a closer look at the Coca-Cola branded show car featuring a patriotic paint scheme, race iRacing simulators and enjoy ice cold samples of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

Campaign to Connect: Attendees can express their appreciation for our Armed Forces through the USO and Coca-Cola’s Campaign to Connect, which encourages the public to send messages of support to our troops. Coca-Cola 600 visitors can scan QR codes throughout the racetrack to share their appreciation for service members and receive a free Coca-Cola at Hickory Tavern.

Since 1941, the USO and Coca-Cola have joined forces to bring a taste of home to service members and their families around the world. Through this longstanding partnership, the USO and Coca-Cola continue uplift and strengthen our nation’s heroes while helping Americans fulfil their patriotic duty to support them.

“Coca-Cola is incredibly proud of our 81-year partnership with the USO and our shared values of honoring our military service men and women,” said Alba Baylin, Vice President of Community & Stakeholder Relations for Coca-Cola North America. “The Coca-Cola 600 which is held on Memorial Day weekend, is a special time to bring racing fans together to recognize and honor our nation’s Armed Forces while bringing awareness to the USO’s mission of supporting those who have sacrificed and served our country.”

Join Coca-Cola and the USO as a Force Behind the Forces® by expressing gratitude to service members around the world. Send a message of support at USO.org/messages.

Follow the USO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates and join the conversation using #BetheForce on social media.

About the USO

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, the support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission and learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Spire Motorsports

Spire Motorsports was established in 2018 and is co-owned by Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. In 2022, Spire Motorsports will field two full-time NASCAR Cup Series entries. Corey LaJoie will drive the team’s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in NASCAR’s premier series for the entire 2022 campaign while Josh Bilicki and Landon Cassill will split time in the team’s No. 77 entry. The team will also field a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team in select events.