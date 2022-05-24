Sportsman’s Warehouse Announces New Store Opening in Riverton, Wyoming

WEST JORDAN, Utah, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWH), www.sportsmans.com, is opening a new store in Riverton, Wyoming this month.



“We continue to support the growing demand for outdoor gear, apparel and accessories and expect to gain additional market share with our new store opening in Riverton, Wyoming,” states Jon Barker, Sportsman’s Warehouse Chief Executive Officer. “With Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks, Bridger-Teton National Forest, Flaming Gorge Reservoir, and more, Wyoming is known for outdoor adventures year-round. Our Riverton location will give this underserved community easy access to the in-demand products they want along with award-winning customer service and exciting career opportunities.”

The Riverton location will be the 7th Sportsman’s Warehouse store in Wyoming, located in a new, 9,275 square foot building at 2010 N. Federal Blvd. The grand opening celebration for this new store is scheduled for Thursday, May 26th.

Sportsman’s Warehouse will now have a total of 126 stores nationwide, all staffed by employees on a mission to provide exceptional service and outstanding gear with guaranteed best prices. Each location offers over 60,000 quality, brand-name hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, apparel, and footwear items specific to each region.



“With each store opening, we want to do our part to help people in the community create new outdoor memories, bolster commerce and support the local economy,” states Barker.

For more information about the store openings, call (385) 448-8600 or visit www.sportsmans.com.

