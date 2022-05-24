Pool Corporation Releases Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report

COVINGTON, La., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq:POOL) announced today that it has published its inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report. POOLCORP’s 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report outlines the company’s approach to managing environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters and highlights its commitment to conducting its business in an ethical, environmentally-friendly, socially-responsible and sustainable manner.



“Pool Corporation has embraced ESG principles as a core element of its operating culture for many years. We seek to exemplify our core values in how we operate our business, care for our employees, support our communities and minimize our impact on the environment. The publishing of our inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report is an important milestone for our company. It reflects our dedication to continuous improvement of responsible, sustainable business practices and reinforces our commitment to create long-term value for our shareholders. We look forward to sharing our progress in future reports as we continue to grow and develop these principles and further incorporate them into our daily operations,” commented Peter D. Arvan, president and CEO.

Please visit http://poolcorp.com/responsibility to view POOLCORP’s 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report.

About Pool Corporation

Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 415 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

