RSAC 2022: Varonis Spotlights Data-First Security in the Cloud with Gold Sponsorship

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announced its full event schedule as a Gold Sponsor at RSA Conference (RSAC) 2022, June 6 - 9 in San Francisco.



Stop by North Hall, Booth #5545, to learn how to take a data-first approach by limiting your exposure — on-prem, in Microsoft 365, and across today's most popular apps and services, including Salesforce, Zoom, AWS, Box, Okta, Google Drive, GitHub, Slack, and Jira.

Varonis Highlights at RSA Conference 2022:

Visit Varonis: During expo hours, join our security experts at North Hall, Booth #5545, for a 1:1 demo to find out how Varonis provides unprecedented visibility into data and permissions, and proactively reduces risk.

Expert Session: Reaching Gen Z: Cybersecurity Outreach with Viral TikTok and YouTube Content

About the Session: Join Varonis Threat Researcher and popular SecurityFWD YouTube host Kody Kinzie to learn how to reach millions of younger users on TikTok and YouTube with cybersecurity content that's useful, educational, and entertaining to tomorrow's security pros.

Date: Tuesday, June 7 at 2:25 p.m. PT (50 minutes).

Location: Moscone West 3002

Expert Session: Anticipate and Defend Against Advanced Adversaries Targeting SaaS and IaaS

About the Session: Take a deep dive into SaaS and IaaS attack scenarios, from misconfigured APIs and over-exposed sensitive data to shadow admin activity, with Varonis Field CTO Brian Vecci.

Date: Wednesday, June 8 at 8:30 a.m. PT (50 minutes).

Location: Moscone South 215

Expert Session: Pain in the Apps — Three Attack Scenarios Attackers Are Using to PWN SaaS

About the Session: Learn about three devastating and evasive cloud-based attacks. Varonis Senior Director of Incident Response Matt Radolec shows how threat actors can land and expand within SaaS applications and ultimately steal your sensitive data.

Date: Wednesday, June 8 at 9:40 a.m. PT (50 minutes).

Location: Moscone West 3005

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient, and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyber threats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity, and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, Zero Trust, compliance, data privacy, classification, and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, technology, consumer and retail, media and entertainment, and education sectors.

