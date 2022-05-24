NFM Lending Names Ben Coll Director of Product Development

Linthicum, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending announced today that it has hired Ben Coll as its Director of Product Development. Ben will lead the research, development, and rollout phases of all new mortgage loan products available to originators across the NFM Family of Lenders. The research phase will include identifying gaps in NFM’s portfolio of products and determining overall housing market needs based on the current industry landscape. Development involves sourcing new products offered by non-GSEs and aligning them with leadership needs. Rollout includes communication and implementation of new products across all sectors of the NFM Family of Lenders.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity,” said Ben. “NFM is the perfect fit for my background and experience, and I believe I can bring intrinsic value to a company that is already well-established in delivering new and innovative products to market.”

Ben has spent nearly two decades in the mortgage and finance industry, most recently as Director of Trade Desk Operations for MCT Trading. He was previously responsible for product development and investor relations for CMG Mortgage, where he also served as Senior Vice President of Operations. He holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Rhode Island.

“Now is the perfect time to bring Ben on board,” said COO/CAO of NFM, Bob Tyson. “I worked with Ben previously and witnessed his professionalism, experience, and credentials firsthand. In a rising interest rate market, it’s important to think outside of the box, and Ben’s knowledge of products and product development helps us continue our mission of making credit more accessible to as many people as possible. You’re going to see even more solutions available from our top-notch sales team that are really going to benefit our real estate partners and their clients.”

Ben is an avid golfer and surfer. He resides in San Diego, CA, with his wife and three dogs.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a mortgage lending company currently licensed in 47 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, Freedmont Mortgage Group and Elevate Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. NFM Lending has firmly planted itself in the home loan marketplace as “America’s Common Sense Residential Mortgage Lender.™” For more information about NFM Lending, visit, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

Via KISSPR.com Press Release Distribution Service - Media Contact: Az@kisspr.com



