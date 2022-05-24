Hoping Club will invest in startup in the field of digital encryption in Singapore

London, UK, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hoping Club, a global asset management and investment organization, revealed that it will invest in a startup in the field of digital crypto in Singapore, and the specific details are under negotiation. The investment is led by thunder flight, the Singapore Branch of Hoping Club, to help Hoping Club expand its investment business in the field of digital crypto. Singapore is a popular location for cryptocurrency companies and one of the pioneers in formulating a formal licensing framework in the world. Because the regulatory and operating environment is relatively clear, it has attracted many technology giants to settle down, and has also been favored by many financial investment fields.

Hoping Club is an investment organization founded on Wall Street by KobySadan, CEO of VikingLongFundMasterLtd. At the beginning, the company only did simple investment business. In just a few years, it went out of Wall Street and became a multinational organization. Its investment involves traditional and emerging fields such as real estate, financial bonds, heavy metals, energy and digital crypto.

Initial Stage · Based on Local

Hoping Club is headquartered on Wall Street in Manhattan, New York. In July 2012, Koby Sadan, CEO of Viking Long Master Fund Ltd., founded Hoping Club in order to try to expand the investment field outside the fund's stocks. The early members of Hoping Club are composed of senior managers of major investment banks on Wall Street. The organization has three departments: stock investment, fund investment and futures venture capital. Koby Sadan has rich investment experience. With the support of Viking Long Master Fund Ltd., Hoping Club won its first battle in the financial market.

Medium Term · Global Perspective& Future·Challenge Technology

In recent years, Hoping Club has also been involved in high liquidity digital crypto assets, digital art NFT collection and decentralized financial investment including technology, IT, blockchain and digital quantification. Hoping Club has established a digital team composed of 30 data scientists and engineers, which is responsible for the comprehensive digital upgrading of business model and technological innovation in the investment field, and applies big data analysis to the investment decision-making process. Hoping Club has become an organization focusing on practice and research. They will formulate a detailed investment strategy according to their own industry survey, and encourage the team to find new ideas.

Under this mechanism, the new technology and culture empower Hoping Club to achieve a win-win situation between members and the guild through a complete ecology, and achieve new breakthroughs in the wave of new technology.