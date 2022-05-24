The Foundation of Hope and Innovation Partners with Venice Family Clinic to Provide Free Mammograms

CERRITOS, Calif., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Foundation of Hope and Innovation, a charity supported by The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI), announced a $40,000 donation to Venice Family Clinic to fund mammography services to women in Los Angeles. The donation will fund 10 free mammography days throughout greater Los Angeles.



The Foundation of Hope and Innovation selected Venice Family Clinic to be the first grant recipient of 2022 because of its 50-year history of providing primary care, specialty care, dental care, and mental health services to their community. Venice Family Clinic’s services align closely with The Foundation of Hope and Innovation’s founding principles: advance treatment options for patients and fill the gaps in healthcare delivery, including early detection of cancer and mental health support for patients.

“Early detection of cancer is critically important to ensure prompt treatment and optimal outcomes,” shared Dr. Daniel Virnich, Board President for The Foundation of Hope and Innovation. “By partnering with a well-respected non-profit healthcare provider like Venice Family Clinic, we can ensure that more people have access to affordable cancer screening services and timely cancer treatment.”

Venice Family Clinic provides high-quality, comprehensive health care to families and individuals who might otherwise go without the care they need. With 17 locations serving nearly 45,000 patients, Venice Family Clinic increases access to quality healthcare for Angelinos in need and helps ensure more people have access to early cancer screenings.

“The generous donation by The Foundation of Hope and Innovation will ensure 200 patients access mammograms they may not have otherwise been able to access,” added Rigoberto Garcia, Director of Health Education at Venice Family Clinic. “We are thrilled to be able to extend these services to more patients.”

About The Foundation of Hope and Innovation

The Foundation of Hope and Innovation believes that every patient, and their family, deserves access to high quality care and support services. They are committed to filling gaps in healthcare delivery, including early detection and mental health support. For more information visit www.foundationofhopeandinnovation.org.

About The Oncology Institute, Inc.

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation (TOI) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.5 million patients including clinical trials, stem cell transplants, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 80+ employed clinicians and more than 600 teammates in 50 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.