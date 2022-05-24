Local Newcastle Plumber Explains How Tree Roots Can Cause Major Drainage Issues

MAITLAND, Australia, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the premier plumber Maitland-wide, The Plumbing Life Saver, while trees add a lot of character to a home, if not maintained properly, they can wreak havoc on the plumbing system. As tree roots seek out nutrients in the ground, the sewer line is the perfect place for them to get it. Many homeowners are unaware there is potential for tree root damage to their pipes until they receive an unexpectedly high water bill.

As The Plumbing Life Saver explains, even if steel or PVC pipes are installed correctly, tree roots can still penetrate them at weak spots in the drainage pipe system joints. Water leaking from loose joints will attract tree roots, and once they find their way into the pipes, the tree will continue to grow rapidly until the roots are removed from the pipes. If left alone, homeowners could find themselves having to replace the entire system.

Planting trees away from the plumbing service line is recommended by The Plumbing Life Saver. If there are already lots of trees on the land, to prevent the roots from growing in the pipes, it's advised to have the pipes cleaned at least once a year, sometimes more, depending on how fast the tree roots grow.

There are a number of tell-tale signs tree roots have found their way into the drainage system, says The Plumbing Life Saver, who is regularly called out to fix blocked drains Maitland-wide. These signs include sinks and showers with slow emptying drains, drains making gurgling sounds, toilets regularly backing up, a foul smell coming from the drain or suddenly low water pressure. Outside indications include very green patches of grass, a tree rapidly growing or soft spots in the yard.

In the instance that tree roots have found their way into the pipes, it's important to call in a professional plumber to remove them. Plumbers are specially trained and have access to tools like electric snake drains and hydro jet cleaners that can rectify the issue quickly and effectively, explains The Plumbing Life Saver.

Offering affordable 24/7 plumbing service, The Plumbing Life Saver team is on hand to help with any plumbing issues, including fixing hot water Maitland-wide.

