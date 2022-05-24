360 DigiTech Announces First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

SHANGHAI, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) (“360 DigiTech” or the “Company”), a leading Credit-Tech platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.



First Quarter 2022 Business Highlights

As of March 31, 2022, our platform has connected 122 financial institutional partners and 192.9 million consumers *1 with potential credit needs, cumulatively, an increase of 14.1% from 169.1 million a year ago.

with potential credit needs, cumulatively, an increase of 14.1% from 169.1 million a year ago. Cumulative users with approved credit lines *2 were 39.8 million as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 21.7% from 32.7 million as of March 31, 2021.

were 39.8 million as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 21.7% from 32.7 million as of March 31, 2021. Cumulative borrowers with successful drawdown, including repeat borrowers was 25.0 million as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 19.0% from 21.0 million as of March 31, 2021.

In the first quarter of 2022, financial institutional partners originated 14,262,386 loans *3 through our platform. Total facilitation and origination loan volume reached RMB98,833 million *4 , an increase of 33.3% from RMB74,149 million in the same period of 2021.

through our platform. Total facilitation and origination loan volume reached RMB98,833 million , an increase of 33.3% from RMB74,149 million in the same period of 2021. Out of those loans originated by financial institutions, RMB53,327 million was under capital-light model, Intelligence Credit Engine (“ICE”) and other technology solutions, representing 54.0% of the total, an increase of 43.2% from RMB37,245 million in the same period of 2021.

Total outstanding balance *5 of the loans originated by financial institutional partners through our platform was RMB146,720 million as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 44.0% from RMB101,920 million as of March 31, 2021.

of the loans originated by financial institutional partners through our platform was RMB146,720 million as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 44.0% from RMB101,920 million as of March 31, 2021. RMB78,804 million of such loan balance was under capital-light model, “ICE” and other technology solutions, an increase of 84.2% from RMB42,775 million as of March 31, 2021.

Financial institutions granted approximately RMB7.4 billion credit lines to small and micro-sized enterprises and their owners (collectively, SMEs) * 6 through our platform in the first quarter of 2022.

through our platform in the first quarter of 2022. The weighted average contractual tenor of loans originated by financial institutions across our platform in the first quarter of 2022 was approximately 10.99 months, compared with 10.17 months in the same period of 2021.

90 day+ delinquency rate *7 of loans originated by financial institutions across our platform was 2.40% as of March 31, 2022.

of loans originated by financial institutions across our platform was 2.40% as of March 31, 2022. Repeat borrower contribution*8 of loans originated by financial institutions across our platform for the first quarter of 2022 was 87.8%.



1 Refers to cumulative registered users across our platform.

2 “Users with approved credit lines” refers to the total number of users who had submitted their credit applications and were approved with a credit line at the end of each period.

3 Including 4,189,074 loans across “V-pocket”, and 10,073,312 loans across other products.

4 Refers to the total principal amount of loans facilitated and originated during the given period, including loan volume facilitated through Intelligence Credit Engine (“ICE”) and other technology solutions. “ICE” is an open platform on our “360 Jietiao” APP, we match borrowers and financial institutions through big data and cloud computing technology on “ICE”, and provide pre-loan investigation report of borrowers. For loans facilitated through “ICE”, the Company do not bear principal risk.

5 “Total outstanding loan balance” refers to the total amount of principal outstanding for loans facilitated and originated at the end of each period, including loan balance for “ICE” and other technology solutions, excluding loans delinquent for more than 180 days.

6 SME loans are loans issued to SMEs with e-commerce operations, with business sales receipt, and/or with business taxation record.

7 “90 day+ delinquency rate” refers to the outstanding principal balance of on- and off-balance sheet loans that were 91 to 180 calendar days past due as a percentage of the total outstanding principal balance of on- and off-balance sheet loans across our platform as of a specific date. Loans that are charged-off and loans under “ICE” and other technology solutions are not included in the delinquency rate calculation.

8 “Repeat borrower contribution” for a given period refers to (i) the principal amount of loans borrowed during that period by borrowers who had historically made at least one successful drawdown, divided by (ii) the total loan facilitation and origination volume through our platform during that period.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Total net revenue increased by 20.0% to RMB4,320.0 million (US$681.5 million) from RMB3,599.2 million in the same period of 2021.

Income from operations was RMB1,359.3 million (US$214.4 million), compared to RMB1,557.8 million in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP *9 income from operations was RMB1,411.3 million (US$222.6 million), compared to RMB1,617.3 million in the same period of 2021.

income from operations was RMB1,411.3 million (US$222.6 million), compared to RMB1,617.3 million in the same period of 2021. Operating margin was 31.5%. Non-GAAP operating margin was 32.7%.

Net income was RMB1,174.4 million (US$185.2 million), compared to RMB1,347.2 million in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB1,226.4 million (US$193.5 million, compared to RMB1,406.8 million in the same period of 2021.

Net income attributed to the Company was RMB1,179.5 million (US$186.1 million), compared to RMB1,347.4 million in the same period of 2021.

Net income margin was 27.2%. Non-GAAP net income margin was 28.4%.

9 Non-GAAP income from operations (Adjusted Income from operations), Non-GAAP net income (Adjusted net income), Non-GAAP operating margin and Non-GAAP net income margin are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement” and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Mr. Haisheng Wu, Chief Executive Officer and Director of 360 DigiTech, commented, “We are pleased to report another solid quarter despite amidst dampened macroeconomic environment and the resurgence of the COVID-19 in certain regions of China. In the first quarter, Total facilitation and origination volume was RMB98.8 billion, up approximately 33% year-on-year. Approximately 54% of the loans was facilitated under the capital-light model, ICE and other technology solutions*10, as we continued to pursue long term sustainable technology driven business models.

More importantly, we are making significant progress to serve user segments with lower overall credit risk and higher retention. As a result, we further lowered our product pricing during this quarter. Average IRR of the cap-heavy and cap-light loans originated through our platform was already below 24% in the first quarter, and we are confident to move ahead of the schedule to meet the rate cap requirement. During the quarter, we also continued to expand our financial institution partnership, particularly with larger banks with national coverage, to secure ample funding sources at competitive terms.

On the regulatory front, as one of the leading Credit-Tech platforms, we have worked diligently to implement necessary rectification to our operations according to regulatory guidance and requirements. We are encouraged by recent public comments from regulators, which continue to support healthy development of platform economy and suggest changing regulatory focus from rectification toward regular supervision.”

“We are very glad to report a solid quarter of strong financial results in a challenging macro environment. Total revenue was RMB4.32 billion and non-GAAP net income was RMB1.23 billion,” Mr. Alex Xu, Chief Financial Officer, commented. “Although demand for consumer credit was as expected with normal seasonality in the first quarter, we started to take prudent approach to operate our business to better navigate through the uncertainty resulting from the challenging macro backdrop. At the end of the first quarter, our total cash and cash equivalent was approximately RMB9.8 billion, of which approximately RMB6.2 billion was non-restricted, giving us ever strong financial positions to support our long term growth while dealing with near term economic challenges.”

Mr. Yan Zheng, Chief Risk Officer, added, “First quarter was a very dynamic period from risk management perspective. On one hand, as we optimized our risk model and brought in more high quality users, overall risk profile of our borrowers improved noticeably, as indicated by the improving Day-1 delinquency*11 to 5.2% from 5.4% a quarter ago. On the other hand, 30-day collection rate*12 declined modestly to 86% from 87% quarter-by-quarter, mainly because we had to adjust our collection operations in regions being significantly impacted by the resurgence of the COVID-19. Overall, we believe asset quality will gradually improve later in the year, particularly in the second half, primarily due to our further penetration into better user segments.”

10 We’ve mainly used data technology tools and AI credit assessment systems in the process of providing such services as loan facilitation, post-facilitation and borrowers’ referral to our customers. Revenue from these technology powered services accounted for 45% of our total net revenue for the first quarter 2022.

11 “D1 delinquency rate” is defined as (i) the total amount of principal that became overdue as of a specified date, divided by (ii) the total amount of principal that was due for repayment as of such date.

12 “M1 collection rate” is defined as (i) the amount of principal that was repaid in one month among the total amount of principal that became overdue as of specified date, divided by (ii) the total amount of principal that became overdue as of a specified date.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total net revenue was RMB4,320.0 million (US$681.5 million), compared to RMB3,599.2 million in the same period of 2021, and RMB4,422.1 million in the prior quarter.

Net revenue from Credit Driven Services was RMB2,920.6 million (US$460.7 million), compared to RMB2,451.3 million in the same period of 2021, and RMB2,713.2 million in the prior quarter.

Loan facilitation and servicing fees-capital heavy were RMB561.4 million (US$88.6 million), compared to RMB724.3 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB479.9 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year decline was driven by lower interest rates of the capital heavy loans, and the sequential increase was primarily due to higher average tenor of the loans.

Financing income*13 was RMB789.2 million (US$124.5 million), compared to RMB409.4 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB716.1 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential increases were primarily due to the growth in outstanding on-balance-sheet loan balance.

Revenue from releasing of guarantee liabilities was RMB1,550.0 million (US$244.5 million), compared to RMB1,295.4 million in the same period of 2021, and RMB1,494.7 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential growth mainly reflected increasing trends in average outstanding balance of off-balance-sheet capital-heavy loans during the period.

Other services fees were RMB20.0 million (US$3.2 million), compared to RMB22.2 million in the same period of 2021, and RMB22.5 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential declines were mainly due to declines in late payment fees under capital-heavy model.

Net revenue from Platform Services was RMB1,399.4 million (US$220.8 million), compared to RMB1,147.9 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB1,708.9 million in the prior quarter.

Loan facilitation and servicing fees-capital light were RMB1,098.9 million (US$173.4 million), compared to RMB993.9 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB1,485.3 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year growth was primarily due to the growth in outstanding loan balance under capital-light model, the sequential decline was mainly due to the decline in loan facilitation volume under capital-light model as well as lower average prices.

Referral services fees were RMB247.3 million (US$39.0 million), compared to RMB126.3 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB177.4 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential increases were primarily due to the growth in facilitation volume through ICE.

Other services fees were RMB53.2 million (US$8.4 million), compared to RMB27.6 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB46.2 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential growth reflected the growth in late payment fees under capital-light model.

Total operating costs and expenses were RMB2,960.8 million (US$467.1 million), compared to RMB2,041.4 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB2,940.5 million in the prior quarter.

Facilitation, origination and servicing expenses were RMB614.9 million (US$97.0 million), compared to RMB477.8 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB589.2 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential increases were in part due to growth in loan facilitation and origination volume and balance.

Funding costs were RMB103.8 million (US$16.4 million), compared to RMB79.1million in the same period of 2021 and RMB91.4 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential increase were mainly due to the growth in funding from ABS and trusts.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB552.6 million (US$87.2 million), compared to RMB385.0 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB628.2 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to the growth of loan facilitation and origination volume. The sequential decline was in part due to normal seasonality associated with the Chinese New Year holidays.

General and administrative expenses were RMB122.3 million (US$19.3 million), compared to RMB104.5 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB140.5 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year increase was due to expanded business operations. The sequential decline was due to lower professional service fees and our continued effort to improve operational efficiency.

Provision for loans receivable was RMB491.2 million (US$77.5 million), compared to RMB134.9 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB223.1 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential increases were mainly due to growth in on-balance sheet loans and reflected the Company’s consistent approach in assessing provisions commensurate with its underlying loan profile.

Provision for financial assets receivable was RMB60.5 million (US$9.5 million), compared to RMB45.1 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB70.3 million in the prior quarter. The fluctuations were consistent with trends in facilitation volume of off-balance-sheet capital-heavy loans.

Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets was RMB53.6 million (US$8.5 million), compared to RMB56.4 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB38.4 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year decline was primarily due to a decrease in facilitation volume under capital-light model. The sequential increase mainly reflected the Company’s consistent approach in assessing provisions commensurate with its underlying loan profile.

Provision for contingent liability was RMB961.9 million (US$151.7 million), compared to RMB758.7 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB1,159.3 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential changes were largely driven by the change in facilitation volume of off-balance-sheet capital-heavy loans and also reflected the Company’s consistent approach in assessing provisions commensurate with its underlying loan profile.

Income from operations was RMB1,359.3 million (US$214.4 million), compared to RMB1,557.8 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB1,481.6 million in the prior quarter.

Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB1,411.3 million (US$222.6 million), compared to RMB1,617.3 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB1,539.1 million in the prior quarter.

Operating margin was 31.5%. Non-GAAP operating margin was 32.7%.

Income before income tax expense was RMB1,390.8 million (US$219.4 million), compared to RMB1,605.3 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB1,541.5million in the prior quarter.

Net income attributed to the Company was RMB1,179.5 million (US$186.1 million), compared to RMB1,347.4 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB1,322.6 million in the prior quarter.

Non-GAAP net income attributed to the Company was RMB1,231.6 million (US$194.3 million), compared to RMB1,407.0 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB1,380.1 million in the prior quarter.

Net income margin was 27.2%. Non-GAAP net income margin was 28.4%.

Net income per fully diluted ADS was RMB7.36 (US$1.16).

Non-GAAP net income per fully diluted ADS was RMB7.68 (US$1.21).

Weighted average basic ADS used in calculating GAAP and non-GAAP net income per ADS was 155.30 million.

Weighted average diluted ADS used in calculating GAAP and non-GAAP net income per ADS was 160.46 million.

13 “Financing income” is generated from loans facilitated through the Company’s platform funded by the consolidated trusts and Fuzhou Microcredit, which charge fees and interests from borrowers.

M1+ Delinquency Rate by Vintage and M6+ Delinquency Rate by Vintage

The following charts and tables display the historical cumulative M1+ delinquency rates by loan facilitation and origination vintage and M6+ delinquency rates by loan facilitation and origination vintage for all loans facilitated and originated through the Company’s platform. Loans that are charged-off and loans under “ICE” and other technology solutions are not included in the M1+ charts, and loans under “ICE” and other technology solutions are not included in the M6+ charts:

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/37192df0-2cf1-4fcc-8406-2b7da730a44a

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/54d392cd-30c5-47cd-8f30-3979f844e5a7

Quarterly Dividend

The board of directors of the Company has approved a dividend of US$0.11 per ordinary share, or US$0.22 per ADS, for the first fiscal quarter of 2022 in accordance with the Company’s dividend policy, which is expected to be paid on July 27, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 20, 2022.

Business Outlook

Given the current macro environment and the resurgence of COVID-19, the Company would like to maintain its outlook for loan facilitation and origination volume for 2022 at between RMB410 billion and RMB450 billion, representing year-on-year growth of 15% to 26%. This outlook reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views, which is subject to material changes.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) (“360 DigiTech” or the “Company”) is a leading Credit-Tech platform. Through its platform the Company enables financial institutions to provide better and targeted products and services to a broader consumer base. The Company also offers standardized risk management service, in the form of SaaS modules to institutional clients. The Company’s solutions provide seamless experiences and create noticeable advantages in customer acquisition, funding optimization, risk assessment and post-lending management.

For more information, please visit: ir.360shuke.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use non-GAAP financial measure, which is adjusted from results based on U.S. GAAP to exclude share-based compensation expenses. Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are set forth in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details on the non-GAAP financial measures.

We use non-GAAP income from operation, non-GAAP operation margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income margin, Non-GAAP net income attributed to the Company and Non-GAAP net income per fully diluted ADS in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP income from operation represents income from operation excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP net income attributed to the Company represents net income attributed to the Company excluding share-based compensation expenses and non-GAAP net income per fully diluted ADS represents net income per fully diluted ADS excluding share-based compensation. Such adjustments have no impact on income tax. We believe that non-GAAP income from operation and non-GAAP net income help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that we include in results based on U.S. GAAP. We believe that non-GAAP income from operation and non-GAAP net income provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to U.S. GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of non-GAAP financial information may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.3393 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of March 31, 2022.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. 360 DigiTech may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including the Company’s business outlook, beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, which factors include but not limited to the following: the Company’s growth strategies, the Company’s cooperation with 360 Group, changes in laws, rules and regulatory environments, the recognition of the Company’s brand, market acceptance of the Company’s products and services, trends and developments in the credit-tech industry, governmental policies relating to the credit-tech industry, general economic conditions in China and around the globe, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in 360 DigiTech's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and 360 DigiTech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“USD”)

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)

December 31, March 31, March 31, 2021 2022 2022 RMB RMB USD ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 6,116,360 6,176,429 974,308 Restricted cash 2,643,587 2,634,684 415,611 Security deposit prepaid to third-party guarantee companies 874,886 942,749 148,715 Funds receivable from third party payment service providers 153,151 194,462 30,676 Accounts receivable and contract assets, net 3,097,254 3,103,366 489,544 Financial assets receivable, net 3,806,243 3,797,275 599,005 Amounts due from related parties 837,324 907,767 143,197 Loans receivable, net 9,844,481 11,213,633 1,768,907 Prepaid expenses and other assets 383,937 446,632 70,454 Total current assets 27,757,223 29,416,997 4,640,417 Non-current assets: Accounts receivable and contract assets, net-non current 223,474 231,610 36,536 Financial assets receivable, net-non current 597,965 612,331 96,593 Amounts due from related parties 140,851 97,296 15,348 Loans receivable, net-non current 2,859,349 3,455,822 545,143 Property and equipment, net 24,941 22,992 3,627 Land use rights, net 1,018,908 1,013,728 159,912 Intangible assets 4,961 6,066 957 Deferred tax assets 834,717 920,706 145,238 Other non-current assets 42,606 72,169 11,384 Total non-current assets 5,747,772 6,432,720 1,014,738 TOTAL ASSETS 33,504,995 35,849,717 5,655,155 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Payable to investors of the consolidated trusts-current 2,304,518 2,638,903 416,277 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,258,329 2,233,599 352,342 Amounts due to related parties 214,057 171,675 27,081 Short term loans 397,576 586,461 92,512 Guarantee liabilities-stand ready 4,818,144 4,738,371 747,460 Guarantee liabilities-contingent 3,285,081 3,257,577 513,870 Income tax payable 624,112 697,278 109,993 Other tax payable 241,369 308,535 48,670 Total current liabilities 14,143,186 14,632,399 2,308,205 Non-current liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities 121,426 146,244 23,069 Payable to investors of the consolidated trusts-noncurrent 4,010,597 4,858,799 766,457 Other long-term liabilities 13,177 32,046 5,055 Total non-current liabilities 4,145,200 5,037,089 794,581 TOTAL LIABILITIES 18,288,386 19,669,488 3,102,786 TOTAL 360 DIGITECH INC EQUITY 15,203,863 16,172,624 2,551,169 Noncontroling interests 12,746 7,605 1,200 TOTAL EQUITY 15,216,609 16,180,229 2,552,369 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 33,504,995 35,849,717 5,655,155

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“USD”)

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)

Three months ended March 31, 2021 2022 2022 RMB RMB USD Credit driven services 2,451,343 2,920,630 460,717 Loan facilitation and servicing fees-capital heavy 724,311 561,411 88,560 Financing income 409,440 789,248 124,501 Revenue from releasing of guarantee liabilities 1,295,427 1,549,968 244,501 Other services fees 22,165 20,003 3,155 Platform services 1,147,866 1,399,417 220,752 Loan facilitation and servicing fees-capital light 993,889 1,098,931 173,352 Referral services fees 126,330 247,298 39,010 Other services fees 27,647 53,188 8,390 Total net revenue 3,599,209 4,320,047 681,469 Facilitation, origination and servicing 477,756 614,930 97,003 Funding costs 79,078 103,768 16,369 Sales and marketing 385,009 552,577 87,167 General and administrative 104,496 122,258 19,286 Provision for loans receivable 134,908 491,227 77,489 Provision for financial assets receivable 45,060 60,514 9,546 Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets 56,433 53,608 8,456 Provision for contingent liabilities 758,676 961,896 151,735 Total operating costs and expenses 2,041,416 2,960,778 467,051 Income from operations 1,557,793 1,359,269 214,418 Interest income, net 36,384 24,417 3,852 Foreign exchange (loss) gain (7,992 ) 4,952 781 Other income, net 19,114 7,048 1,112 Investment loss - (4,900 ) (773 ) Income before income tax expense 1,605,299 1,390,786 219,390 Income taxes expense (258,051 ) (216,429 ) (34,141 ) Net income 1,347,248 1,174,357 185,249 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 193 5,141 811 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 1,347,441 1,179,498 186,060 Net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders of 360 DigiTech, Inc. Basic 4.42 3.80 0.60 Diluted 4.22 3.68 0.58 Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of 360 DigiTech, Inc. Basic 8.84 7.60 1.20 Diluted 8.44 7.36 1.16 Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share Basic 304,883,875 310,597,659 310,597,659 Diluted 319,419,632 320,913,400 320,913,400

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“USD”)

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)

Three months ended March 31, 2021 2022 2022 RMB RMB USD Net cash provided by operating activities 745,108 1,419,597 223,935 Net cash (used in) investing activities (52,158 ) (2,441,645 ) (385,159 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 789,292 1,077,034 169,898 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (1,436 ) (3,820 ) (603 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,480,806 51,166 8,071 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 6,774,266 8,759,947 1,381,848 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period 8,255,072 8,811,113 1,389,919

In December 2021, the Company acquired 30% equity interest of Shanghai 360 Changfeng Technology Co., Ltd. (“360 Changfeng”). Before the transaction, the Company owns 40% equity interest of 360 Changfeng and accounted for it as equity method investment. As such, it consolidated 360 Changfeng's financial statement into its financial statements after the transaction. The transaction is between entities under common control and has been retrospectively reflected in the consolidated financial statements from the beginning of 2021, but not to prior year as there is no impact. 360 Changfeng's major transaction in 2021 is to purchase the land use right at the amount of RMB 1 billion in the first quarter which is classified as "net cash used in operating activities" reflected in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The details of the transaction was provided in the Company's press release furnished to the SEC on form 6-K which dated on December 20, 2021.





Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss)/Income

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“USD”)

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)

Three months ended March 31, 2021

2022 2022 RMB RMB USD Net income 1,347,248 1,174,357 185,249 Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustment 6,221 (6,259 ) (987 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) 6,221 (6,259 ) (987 ) Total comprehensive income 1,353,469 1,168,098 184,262 Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 193 5,141 811 Comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders 1,353,662 1,173,239 185,073

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“USD”)

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)