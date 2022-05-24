Canadian Net REIT Announces the Acquisition of Four Properties in Nova Scotia and Quebec

English French

MONTREAL, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX-V: NET.UN) Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (“Canadian Net” or the “Trust”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of four properties in Nova Scotia and Quebec. Total consideration paid was $18,800,000 (excluding transaction costs) and was settled in cash. The purchase price represents a capitalization rate of approximately 6.5% for the portfolio.



The acquisitions are as follows:

The first acquisition is a 30,500 square foot retail store operated under the Giant Tiger banner in Truro, Nova Scotia, which closed on May 19, 2022.

The second acquisition is a 29,698 square foot grocery store operated under the Metro banner located in Chénéville, Québec, which closed on May 24, 2022.

The third acquisition is a 35,991 square foot grocery-anchored retail strip located in St-André-Avellin, Québec, which closed on May 24, 2022.

The fourth property is a 3,500 square foot service-station operated under the Couche-Tard banner in St-Jérôme, Québec, which closed on May 24, 2022.

About Canadian Net – Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high-quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

