Jens Monsees Steps into the CEO Role at Infomedia

SYDNEY, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM), a leading SaaS platform provider in parts, service, e-commerce and data analytics solutions to the global automotive industry, today welcomed Jens Monsees into the role of CEO and Managing Director.

Jens brings extensive global leadership experience to the company, having worked at the highest levels in both global automotive and technology industries.

"Our next chapter of growth will be driven by a scalable platform business, leveraging our extensive and valued relationships, data opportunities, innovative ideas and talent across the globe. Personally, it is another exciting moment in my career," said Monsees.

The Infomedia team is looking forward to the leadership Jens will bring as the company continues to deliver value to customers with global parts, service, e-commerce and data analytics solutions.

As digital transformation accelerates change in the global automotive industry, Infomedia is well-placed to support automakers and their aligned dealers by delivering solutions that bring them closer to their customers and keep customers coming back to their brands again and again.

About Infomedia: Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM) is an Australian-based SaaS platform provider in parts, service, e-commerce and data analytics solutions to the global automotive industry. Infomedia has led innovation in aftersales technology within global automotive distribution networks for more than 25 years and continues to expand its reach within the three regions in which it operates.

Please visit Infomedia's website at https://www.infomedia.com.au and YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/infomedialtd for more information.

