Asia Pacific E-Learning Market size to cross $90bn 2026, says Graphical Research

As per a recent industry report put forward by Graphical Research, the Asia Pacific e-learning market is forecast to register its name in the billion-dollar fraternity down the line of seven years, by exceeding a revenue of USD 90 billion by 2026.





Disruptions in the orthodox way of teaching and learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic have fueled the Asia Pacific e-learning industry share. Besides, the exponential growth of smartphones and the availability of high-speed internet has provided avenues of growth. On the back of the ever-changing business landscape, industry players are gearing to adopt artificial intelligence and machine learning.

As e-learning becomes the new normal, the confluence of technology with education has triggered innovations across APAC. Learning strategy and business models have witnessed a paradigm shift with the trend for virtualization and remote working. Online learning has emerged as a preferred method of learning, bridging the gap between work and learning.

Mobile e-learning is here to stay

A strong presence of portable gadgets, including laptops, smartphones and tablets has driven a robust approach to online learning. A relentless move towards continuous learning mechanisms has encouraged corporate employees to seek short, modularized courses on tablets and smartphones. Additionally, the increasing number of SMEs in India and South Korea has further added impetus to advanced mobile learning solutions.

Learning management systems (LMS) become an optimal technological option

COVID-19-induced lockdowns have led to the popularity of LMS across organizations as a course catalog in the formal education system. Notably, the integration of AI and the cloud into LMS has spurred the trend for e-learning. AI-fueled personalization, along with AR and VR, is expected to bolster immersive training. Precisely, VR simulation, 3D boards and real-life scenarios will help enhance learning engagement. Asia Pacific e-learning market share from LMS technology segment will grow at a healthy CAGR up to 2026.

Strengthening online learning in academic sector

The rise of e-learning amidst sudden shift away from the classroom in China, Australia and India has redefined the industry landscape. According to the World Economic Forum, around 81%, or 730,000 K-12 students attended lectures through an online platform in Wuhan. Notably, Australian schools implemented remote online learning, although a majority of schools continued as normal. In March 2020, public schools in Australia provided laptop loans to bridge the digital divide among students. Academic sector could hold a considerable share of Asia Pacific market through 2026.

Online learning a way forward during the COVID-19 pandemic

With coronavirus accelerating large-scale digitization, the pandemic has reinforced the need for LMS, video conferencing tools and cloud systems. Educational institutions have shown profound interest in conducting online lectures following the onslaught of the COVID-19 outbreak. To illustrate, in South Korea, the Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) partnered with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Women and Family to develop new digital learning websites for software coding and 3D education.

The competitive landscape suggests industry players are likely to invest in innovations, R&D and strategic alliances. Some of the prominent companies in Asia Pacific e-learning market are Cisco Systems, Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Apollo Education Group, Adobe Systems Inc., SAP SE, Skillsoft Oracle Corporation, Citrix Education and Meridian Knowledge Solutions.

As remote learning becomes the next big thing in the region, organizations are likely to prioritize learning content to bolster their talent pool. Notably, most of the organizations are expected to leverage the pandemic to boost e-learning systems. A move to virtual learning could be paramount to create a more effective method of educating learners.

